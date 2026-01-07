News

Ambassador Nusura Tiperu meets Koboko youth, calls for better access to government programmes

Uganda’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Nusura Tiperu, has met youth leaders in Koboko Municipality and urged them to organise, seek information and actively engage with government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.

The meeting brought together representatives from more than 25 ghetto youth groups drawn from across the municipality. Many of the youths work in the informal sector, including loading, small trade and cross-border services linked to Koboko’s proximity to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the discussion, youth leaders raised concerns about delays and unclear procedures in accessing programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and other wealth-creation initiatives.

Tiperu acknowledged the challenges, saying some programmes fail to reach intended beneficiaries due to poor communication and weak coordination at local level.

“These programmes are meant to support young people,” she said. “It is important that leaders explain the processes clearly and ensure the right people benefit.”

She also highlighted peace and security as a key achievement in the region, noting that Koboko remains stable despite being close to conflict-affected neighbouring countries.

Several local leaders, including Charles Ayume, attended the meeting and pledged to improve sensitisation and follow-up on government programmes.

Youth representatives welcomed the engagement and called for stronger structures to link ghetto youth groups with government offices and development partners.


