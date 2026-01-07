EntertainmentNewsShowbiz

MC Kats Sparks Fiery Debate: Is Uganda Really Better Than Dubai?

MC Kats, a prominent HIV activist and media personality, passionately claimed on "The Longest" radio show that "Uganda esinga Dubai" (Uganda surpasses Dubai).

Kampala, Uganda: Edwin Katamba, better known as MC Kats, the fiery media star and HIV activist, is back in the spotlight. This time, it’s for boldly claiming on air that “Uganda esinga Dubai” – Uganda beats Dubai hands down.

The moment came during his spot on “The Longest” radio show, caught in a short 53-second clip that exploded online after BigEyeUG posted it on X yesterday.

There he was, passion pouring out, with President Museveni’s banners in the background, raving about Uganda’s natural riches, stunning landscapes, and tough spirit trumping Dubai’s flashy, built-from-scratch skyline. The video didn’t stay put – it jumped to TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, racking up views and lighting up chats about what real national pride looks like versus the harsh truths on the ground.

If you know MC Kats, you know he’s no stranger to speaking his mind. He’s a staple in Ugandan showbiz as a TV host, event emcee, and a real force in HIV awareness, sharing his own story to motivate folks through podcasts and rallies. But this glowing take on Uganda? It clashes big time with what he said just last month.

On December 7, 2025, he tweeted pics of sleek foreign buildings and vented: “People in-charge u travel to all these countries. Don’t u admire what u see there? Can’t it be back home ? What is failing us? Corruption may be… How long will our children just watch this in movies?”

Folks online didn’t hold back.

Reactions poured in, some calling him out for flipping scripts – one user quipped, “That mongrel just posted this a month ago… must be high,” pulling up his old tweet. Others joked about needing the cops to drag him to Butabika for a check-up. But not everyone piled on; some fans backed him up, saying yeah, Uganda’s green fields and vibrant culture wipe the floor with Dubai’s sandy setups.

At the end of the day, this buzz highlights the bigger picture in Uganda – we’re talking endless talks about growth stalled by corruption, crumbling roads, and uneven wealth. With elections on the horizon, lines like this mix showbiz flair with subtle politics, pushing for real change in our “Pearl of Africa.”

Is it a U-turn or just fresh optimism? Either way, MC Kats has us all thinking about what Uganda could be.

 


ByMike Ssegawa
