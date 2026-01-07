cultureEntertainmentNewsShowbiz

Geosteady's Valentine's Comeback: R&B Vibes Ready to Rock Speke Resort Munyonyo

Geosteady is gearing up for a big return to the stage with his "Geosteady Blackman Live in Concert" on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Kampala, Uganda: Ugandan R&B star Geosteady is gearing up for a big return to the stage with his “Geosteady Blackman Live in Concert” on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

After taking a break – word on the street is he spent some time in rehab – the guy behind Blackman Entertainment is promising a show full of fire, new songs, and those smooth love tunes that made him famous. Fans are already hyped, and tickets are moving quick thanks to promoters like Abitex, who’s calling it the perfect date night.

The real star here might just be the spot: Speke Resort Munyonyo, sitting pretty right on Lake Victoria’s edge. This place is straight-up luxury – think sprawling green gardens, a marina for boats, pools that sparkle, even a spot for horse riding. It’s got huge halls and outdoor areas that can pack in crowds, perfect for a concert where you can groove under the night sky or kick back by the water. The sound and lights? Pro level, so Geosteady’s heartfelt tracks will come through crystal clear.

Speke Resort’s no stranger to big-time events; it’s hosted everything from global meetings to celeb parties. Take last month – December 2025 – when it pulled off the Ongea Africa Digital Creators Summit (@ongea256). Everyone’s still talking about it, raving about how Uganda’s influencers got together in that inspiring setup by the lake. That same vibe makes it ideal for Geosteady’s gig: classy, romantic, and easy to get to, with food spots and hotel deals to turn it into a whole Valentine’s getaway.

From his social media posts, Geosteady’s teasing “next-level energy,” and the buzz is real. If you’re into soulful Ugandan music or just want a memorable night, this lakeside bash at Speke is where it’s at. Love songs, good times, and top-notch surroundings – what’s not to love?


