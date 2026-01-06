Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Rather Than Real Politics: Why Do Kyagulanyi’s Supporters Appear to Be Showcasing?

With only a few days left before Ugandans go to the polls in the presidential election, a critical analysis of Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu’s campaign rallies leads to a troubling conclusion: Kyagulanyi and many of his supporters appear to be engaging more in political showcasing than in a genuine political struggle.

Julian Friesinger, in his 2021 article “Patronage, repression, and co-optation…”, describes Kyagulanyi’s People Power as a political movement aimed at ending Yoweri Museveni’s long rule. Yet to any critical observer, the indicators suggest that Kyagulanyi and his supporters currently have no chance of dislodging Museveni. Much of their activity increasingly resembles performance rather than strategic politics.

This showcasing tendency is evident in how some supporters equate crowd size with political power, often competing over which district attracted the largest rally.

Statements such as, “Mbale people think they had a bigger rally than Iganga and Arua, but for us in Luwero we had the biggest rally and we are number one,” reveal an obsession with spectacle. The problem is that these rallies are treated primarily as social media content rather than as mechanisms for translating numbers into votes. Museveni, by contrast, attends rallies with a clear objective: securing electoral support.

Even some Kyagulanyi supporters have begun to express concern. One remarked, “Our supporters are just showing off, thinking the Ugandan flag will give them votes,” while questioning why others even wave the American flag.

Observations from Bududa District further reinforce this concern. There, Kyagulanyi entertained crowds by singing, showcasing his artistic talent. This aligns with Osiebe Garhe’s (2020) argument in “The ghetto president and presidential challenger in Uganda” that Kyagulanyi deploys music as a form of activism. However, public reactions were revealing. One resident commented, “Even if Bobi Wine sings all songs from his head, Mzee Museveni is better than him.” At Marare Primary School in Mbale City, even a supporter concluded, “See this musician who deceives Ugandans that he can manage Museveni.”

Phillips and Kagoro (2016), in their discussion of the politics of crystallisation, argue that the NRM has consistently relied on co-optation, patronage, and repression to undercut opposition momentum. Applied honestly, Museveni appears to have allowed Kyagulanyi and his supporters space to showcase and entertain—both physically and on social media—while he focuses on mobilising to capture state power on January 15.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com