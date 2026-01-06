NewsPolitics

Minister Babalanda Rallies NRM Sub-County Chairpersons to Emphasise Door-to-Door Campaign

Following a special meeting with the NRM Sub-County Chairpersons from Busoga, held at Okello House, Kampala, on Sunday, 4th, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, welcomed them back from the meeting and urged them to implement the agreement and gear up for mobilisation.

“I welcome you back from the meeting, and it is my humble appeal that you implement what was agreed upon. The NRM National Chairperson, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, flagged you off to massively mobilise for NRM and all flag bearers in the region; let us make sure that we register a landslide victory,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Minister Babalanda reiterated that chairpersons should be transparent and mean what they say as leaders.

“I argue you not to pretend like others; do the needful; use the same tactics that you used to win the hearts of the voters when you were seeking NRM leadership during the NRM primary elections, so that we can register victory for NRM Presidential Candidate, H.E. Rtd Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and all our flag bearers across the region,” she said

The minister also urged NRM sub-county chairpersons to use a door-to-door mobilisation strategy in the few remaining days towards elections.

“Use a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the electorates because we are waiting to see the performance of every sub-county, because you will have no reason to give; H.E. President Museveni has done his part and the National Chairperson of the party

 


Previous Article Shocking Reasons Why America Cannot Topple President Museveni

