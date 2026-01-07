Dr. Jamirah Namusoke: Uganda’s first female orthopaedic surgeon in need of a Shs200 life-saving kidney transplant 

By Nelly Otto

Jinja

As the saying goes, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” Dr. Jamirah Namusoke, Uganda’s first female orthopaedic surgeon, has spent her career being that friend to countless individuals in need of medical care. Now, she finds herself in dire need of support, requiring a costly kidney transplant abroad.

Dr. Jamirah Namusoke’s Background and Condition.

Dr. Namusoke is currently battling kidney disease and requires $55,000 or 200 million Uganda shillings for the transplant.

Despite her own struggles, she has continued to serve her community with dedication and compassion.

Her remarkable story was highlighted after she successfully treated a UK tourist and philanthropists, Samuel Leeds, who had a serious accident while rafting on the Nile River in 2019.

In a reciprocal gesture, Leeds, through his charity organization the Samuel Leeds Foundation, showed his gratitude by donating 1 billion Uganda shillings to build and equip the orthopaedic ward at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, where Dr. Namusoke works.

The Public Appeal.

Friends and well-wishers have launched a public appeal to support Dr. Namusoke’s kidney transplant. As Jesus said, “…truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me…” (Matthew 25:40).

We are called to serve and support one another, especially in times of need. Individuals and organizations can donate to:

Account Number: 0151386842700

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Ltd

5 Speke Road, Standard House Building, Kampala, Uganda

Swift Code: SCBLUGKAXXX

Support for Dr. Namusoke.

The public appeal is a testament to Dr. Namusoke’s dedication to her work and her community. Her story highlights the importance of organ donation and the impact it can have on individuals and families. As we come together to support Dr. Namusoke, we are reminded of the power of kindness, compassion, and generosity.

About Dr. Jamirah Namusoke.

Dr. Jamirah Namusoke is a remarkable individual who has inspired many with her work and dedication.

She is Uganda’s first female orthopedic surgeon who started her career as a qualified dispenser in 1995 at Entebbe Grade A Hospital, where she was later confirmed in public service.

From 1999-2004, Dr. Namusoke went to study medicine and was posted to Kibuli Hospital as a medical officer under the Private-Not-For –Profit (PNFP)from 2007 to 2008 when she again went for further studies emerging with Master of Medicine in Orthopedic Surgery (MMed).

Since 2016, she has been at the Orthopedic Department at the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, which has grown to teaching masters students in orthopedics.

She also lectures at Kampala International University (KIU), where she has inspired many young females to join the profession.

Happily married with children, Dr. Namusoke traces her education to Muslim-founded Bukoyo Primary School in Iganga before going to the popular Tororo and Nabisunsa Girls schools for her UCE and UACE levels respectively.

She is a qualified orthopedic surgeon, lecturer, and mother, who has spent her career serving her community. Her journey is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Let Us Come Together to Support Dr. Namusoke.

As we reflect on Dr. Namusoke’s story, we are reminded of the importance of supporting one another in times of need. We can make a difference in the life of this dedicated doctor and surgeon by donating to the fund for her kidney transplant. Let us come together to support Dr. Namusoke, just as she has supported countless individuals in need. We at watchdog Uganda urge all men and women, organizations and corporate bodies to join hands by pulling resources to support this noble cause so that Dr Jamirah Namusoke gets well and resumes her services to humanity.

Let us rally behind this dedicated doctor and surgeon who has given so much to others and show our appreciation for her selfless service. Together, we can make a difference in Dr Namusoke’s life and the lives of countless individuals who will benefit from her medical experience and knowledge.

For more information, contact Dr. Jamirah Namusoke on 0772560289 or Dr. Suzan Kizala on 0772968584.