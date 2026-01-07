NAoBP Warns Uganda Police Against Attacks To Journalists

Kampala — The National Association of Online Broadcasters and Publishers (NAoBP) has strongly condemned what it described as increasing hostility by Uganda Police towards journalists, particularly those covering opposition political activities. The association has called on the United Nations Human Rights Office to take interest in the matter, citing the failure of domestic institutions to offer protection.

Michael Lubwama, the Assistant Director of NAoBP, voiced concern during a recent meeting, stating that the association’s role goes beyond content creators and includes defending press freedom. “Our work does not stop on publishers only we also fight for the rights and safety of journalists,” Lubwama said, pointing to recent incidents of police harassment during Bobi Wine’s rallies.

One such incident involved a BBS TV journalist who was reportedly assaulted by police officers attempting to seize his camera. NAoBP Executive Chairman, Nyanzi Martin Luther, questioned the force used against members of the press. “If a civilian tries to grab a gun from a police officer, they can be shot. So why should police try to grab a journalist’s camera when he is only doing his job?” he asked.

Nyanzi also criticised local accountability institutions, saying few have spoken out. “Apart from UJA and the Uganda Law Society, other bodies have remained quiet. In Uganda, no responsible body will work on this unless it’s an independent one like us,” he said.

Political figure and singer Mathias Walukaga added his voice, cautioning authorities against silencing the media. “Sustainability of a free press is vital. The government must not treat journalists as enemies; they are doing their work,” he noted.

NUP-aligned lawmaker Elias Nalukoola also weighed in, calling the harassment unacceptable. “This is not the Uganda we are planning for. As NUP, we want a country where journalists are free and respected. Intimidation is a sign of fear, not strength,” he said.As the country moves closer to the 2026 elections, NAoBP has urged stakeholders to create a safe environment for journalists. The group said that without international oversight, the trend of media intimidation could worsen, undermining democracy and the public’s right to information