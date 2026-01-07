“Those promoting violence are enemies of development,” says President Museveni at Makindye rally

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections, has underscored the critical role of peace in Uganda, describing it as a foundation for wealth, jobs and development.

“When you hear people talking of violence, know they are your enemies, They are enemies of wealth, jobs, development, like the roads we build. Roads need money, and the money comes from wealth. If you don’t want peace, you are an enemy of everything,” he said.

The President who was accompanied by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally at Buziga Islamic playground in Makindye Division, Kampala.

He also addressed concerns about Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCO committees, which distribute funds to local communities. He emphasized that these committees are meant to serve all residents, not themselves.

“Now when I move around, I hear people saying they serve themselves, and I wonder who selected that committee,” he said.

“I was in Nansana, Kawempe and Entebbe, and people raised the same concerns. The Minister of Local Government is now visiting those areas to find out how SACCO committees were selected and ensure fairness.”

He added that transparency in the PDM is crucial, particularly for youth and women.

“In the Shs100 million coming to each parish, 30% is for youth, 30% for women. If they are not getting it, we must find out why.”

The President also highlighted the broader sources of wealth and jobs in Uganda, noting that growth comes from commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.

“Wealth comes from commercial agriculture, artisanship, factories, and services. When Kenzo entertains us, he is contributing through services. Someone else makes chairs, others run factories, and we are even making our own cars at Kira Motors,” President Museveni said.

He praised local examples of entrepreneurship, including Johnson Basangwa from Kamuli District. Basangwa started with a small poultry farm and now produces 2,500 trays of eggs per day, employs 300 people, and earns Sh7.2 billion annually.

Skills development, the President emphasized, is another pathway to employment and wealth.

He highlighted beneficiaries of the Presidential Skilling program which has impacted on many lives.

A testimony from Sinam Naigaga, a former housewife and senior three dropout, who trained at Wabigalo Skilling Center was highlighted. Today, she employs three people, pays school fees for her children, and chairs the Makindye Skilling SACCO.

Umar Mubiru, studied electronics through the program and now runs his own workshop, helping communities with electrical work.

“Naigaga is now a skilled wealth creator and employer,” the President said, praising the impact of skills programs on Uganda’s development.

President Museveni concluded by reminding citizens that infrastructure alone is not enough when it comes to developing a country.

“Even the best roads will not end poverty. Wealth and personal development come from seizing opportunities in agriculture, industry, services, and ICT,” he said.

Maama Janet reminded NRM supporters that turning up in large numbers for rallies, while important, must be matched with responsible action at the ballot box.

“I always remind ourselves that attending a rally, however beautiful and huge it may be, is not enough. I congratulate you for turning up in big numbers, and I thank you for making the effort to be here in person,” the First Lady said.

She noted that NRM gatherings are not merely political events but moments for reflection and collective responsibility.

“We come together as a family of the NRM to discuss, to reflect, and to see how we move forward together,” she said.

Maama Janet emphasised that voting is a personal duty that contributes directly to nation-building.

“It is important that each one of us votes, because when you vote, you personally place a brick in the building of Uganda,” she said.

Highlighting Uganda’s youthful population, Maama Janet called on young people to embrace their role as custodians of the country’s future.

“We are blessed with a big population of young people. I want to ask our young people to take responsibility, just as your fathers’ generation did during the struggle that created the space we now enjoy,” she said.

Maama Janet reminded the youth that the peace and stability Uganda enjoys today came at a great cost.

“God used some of them, and some even shed their blood. Those who survived were used to bring the peace, unity and stability that we enjoy today,” she said.

She stressed that the current generation has a sacred duty to safeguard these gains.

“Now it is your responsibility, in your generation, to protect that peace and stability so that Uganda can remain a source of hope for this region,” the First Lady said.

She warned against actions that could drag the country back into conflict.

“Refuse anyone who wants to draw you into fighting, instability and conflict. Those things must remain locked in our history. Uganda must move forward in peace and unity,” she urged.

As she concluded, the First Lady reminded supporters of their civic responsibility on polling day.

“On the 15th of January, remember that all of you have a responsibility to vote. Make sure you also mobilise your neighbours, the elderly, pregnant women and everyone who is able to go out and vote for the NRM, President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers,” she said.

The Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, also commended party supporters for a successful mobilisation campaign and assured residents of Makindye Division that the government is addressing key urban challenges affecting livelihoods and service delivery.

“I want to congratulate you, my people, for the successful campaign trail. We thank God that it has gone well, and I appreciate your commitment to the NRM,” Rt. Hon. Among said.

Addressing concerns over the Parish Development Model, she acknowledged delays in Namuwongo and Muyenga parishes, explaining that the challenge arose from administrative changes.

“Originally, Bukasa was one parish, but following a court decision, it was divided into Namuwongo and Muyenga. Funds were already released to the two parishes, but due to the ban on the creation of new local government units, the money has remained unused,” she explained.

Rt. Hon. Among assured residents that the funds are available and only await administrative guidance.

“This money is on the accounts. What is required now is clear instruction so that the people of Namuwongo and Muyenga can access what rightfully belongs to them,” she said.

On urban planning and security infrastructure, Rt Hon. Among responded to calls to relocate Nsambya Police Barracks, which sits in the heart of the city.

“Nsambya Police Barracks is now surrounded by a growing city population. The request from the people of Makindye is that the government considers relocating the barracks and providing decent housing for the officers, allowing this area to fully integrate into the city’s development,” she noted.

The Speaker also highlighted the plight of youth living in Kampala’s informal settlements, saying access to capital remains a major challenge.

“The ghettos of Kampala are full of hardworking youth. What they need is financial support to grow their businesses and become productive contributors to the economy,” Rt. Hon. Among said.

She singled out the Seven Hills youth group, praising them for turning around their reputation through government guidance.

“These young people were once known for negative activities, but we brought them together and advised them to form a SACCO. Today, they are the ones cleaning Kampala every day,” she said, adding that the city’s cleanliness is partly due to their work.

However, Rt. Hon. Among acknowledged concerns over their welfare.

“They are paid very little per day. I have heard their appeal, and we shall engage the relevant authorities to see how their pay can be improved,” she said.

On the night economy, she said Makindye is a major contributor and deserves targeted support.

“In Makindye alone, more than 70,000 people earn a living at night. If we are serious about growing the night economy, then these people must be supported,” she said.

The NRM chairperson for Makindye Division, Mr. Lukyamuzi Kakooza commended the government for its wealth creation programs and improved security in the area, saying the gains have strengthened public confidence in the ruling party.

“We thank the government for the wealth creation programs and the prevailing security in Makindye. These are real gains for our people, and that is why we continue to vote well,” Mr. Kakooza said.

Mr. Kakooza also applauded the presidential skilling initiatives targeting youth in the division, saying they have empowered many young people with practical skills.

“We appreciate the presidential skilling projects for boys and girls in Makindye. However, the training centre in Wabigalo is facing threats from individuals attempting to take over the land. We request government intervention to protect this facility,” he appealed.

In addition, he expressed gratitude for the government support extended to local enterprises.

“We are grateful for the helping hand given to the garage operators in Makindye. Such support is changing livelihoods at the grassroots,” he added.