President Museveni emphasizes peace and wealth creation at Lira campaign rally 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today held his second campaign rally of the day in Lira City/District, where he emphasised that peace— the first National Resistance Movement (NRM) contribution to Uganda—is the foundation of all development and warned against any attempts to destabilise the country.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, President Museveni said Uganda’s progress in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and industry has only been possible because of the peace ushered in by the NRM government.

“Peace is the foundation of everything. No one should dare disturb Uganda’s peace,” President Museveni said, noting that before the NRM came to power, the country was plagued by political instability, cattle rustling and insecurity.

The President explained that development is the second NRM contribution after peace. He cited the construction of Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), which he said the Chinese had offered to build as early as 1968 but could not due to insecurity at the time.

“Because of peace brought by the NRM, we were able to build Namboole and other stadiums such as Akii-Bua Stadium here in Lira, Hoima Stadium, and undertake major projects like Karuma Hydropower,” he said, adding that government plans are underway to construct additional power plants including Ayago.

President Museveni also highlighted Uganda’s oil discovery, noting that although the British explorers attempted to discover oil as early as the 1920s, it was only under a peaceful environment and modern technology that Uganda successfully confirmed oil reserves, with production expected to commence this year.

On environmental conservation and agriculture, the President cautioned residents of Lango, Teso and Acholi against destroying wetlands, saying swamps are key to irrigation and fish farming. He explained that fish farming can be done along the periphery of swamps while preserving water for irrigation of crops on dry land.

“Lango, Teso and Acholi are very lucky because of these swamps. Fish farming and irrigation can give very high yields on small pieces of land,” President Museveni said, citing his own farm where he harvests 53 tonnes of matooke per hectare.

He revealed that government plans are in place to develop fish farming along wetlands across the three sub-regions.

On livestock restocking, President Museveni said the government had earlier released Shs159 billion for compensation in Lango, Acholi and Teso but results were limited. He proposed household-based restocking with three to five cows per family, but local leaders later opted for monetary compensation after consulting their communities.

“The money is available, but it will be given after proper scrutiny of beneficiary lists,” he said.

President Museveni also outlined wealth creation as the third NRM contribution, urging communities to combine subsistence farming with commercial agriculture. He revisited the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto, encouraging small-scale farmers to engage in enterprises such as coffee, bananas, piggery and poultry.

He cited Hon. Fred Byamukama as an example of a success story on just four acres.

The President further highlighted government wealth creation programmes including Entandikwa, Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM), under which every adult parish member can access Shs1 million through SACCOs.

Addressing job creation, President Museveni said jobs are generated through factories, services, ICT and commercial agriculture, rather than relying solely on government employment.

The NRM Second National Vice Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, called on the people of Lira to support President Museveni, noting that other regions had pledged to deliver 80 percent support.

She thanked the President for fulfilling his pledge to construct Akii-Bua Stadium and for establishing a regional blood bank in Lira District. She also urged party unity, saying the NRM should not “hobnob with people who do not love it.”

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hon. Hamson Obua, said the next NRM term would be the best, citing visible development projects such as wealth creation programmes and infrastructure developments in Lira.

NRM Chairperson for Lira District, Ms. Auma Linda Agnes, pledged increased support for the party, attributing it to improved unity among local leaders. She also reminded the President of the pending creation of Erute District, which she said Parliament had already approved.

Lira City NRM Chairperson, Dr. Ruth Aceng, praised President Museveni for his long-standing cooperation with the Lango sub-region and thanked him for projects including Akii-Bua Stadium and the USMID programme, which has led to the tarmacking of over 30 kilometres of roads in Lira City.