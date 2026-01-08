Top Ugandan Business Leaders to Watch in 2026

As Uganda’s economy continues its shift toward industrialisation, digitalisation, and regional integration, a group of business leaders is playing a growing role in shaping investment, employment, and innovation. From real estate and manufacturing to telecommunications and agribusiness, these executives and entrepreneurs are influencing how Uganda does business in 2026.

Below is a list of Ugandan business leaders whose activities are expected to have significant economic impact this year.

1. Sudhir Ruparelia — Real Estate and Finance

The founder of the Ruparelia Group remains the country’s largest private investor, with interests in banking, hospitality, education, and commercial property. His projects continue to drive urban development in Kampala and other major towns.

2. Patrick Bitature — Industry and Energy

As founder of Simba Group, Bitature oversees investments in manufacturing, power generation, telecoms, and hospitality. His recent focus on renewable energy and local production aligns with Uganda’s industrial policy goals.

3. Maggie Kigozi — Agribusiness and Trade

The former Uganda Investment Authority executive now operates across agribusiness, export trade, and advisory roles. Her work focuses on value addition in agriculture and expanding Ugandan products into international markets.

4. Simpson Birungi— Manufacturing and Branding

The founder of Movit Products has built one of Uganda’s most successful consumer brands. His expansion into regional markets demonstrates the growing competitiveness of locally made products.

5. Hamis Kiggundu — Real Estate and Youth Enterprise

Kiggundu’s commercial developments are reshaping Kampala’s business districts, while his public advocacy promotes youth entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

6. Edith Byanyima — Impact Investment

Byanyima represents a new generation of business leaders focused on social enterprises, women-led businesses, and sustainable ventures that balance profit with community development.

7. Ashish Thakkar — Pan-African Business and Technology

Founder of the Mara Group, Thakkar is investing in technology-driven education, manufacturing, and digital services across Africa, with Uganda remaining a key base.

8. Aly Allibhai — Media and Digital Transformation

Aly Allibhai is leading Uganda’s media transition toward digital platforms, data-driven advertising, and online content distribution.

9. Sylvia Mulinge — Telecommunications and Fintech

As CEO of MTN Uganda, Mulinge is central to the expansion of mobile money, digital payments, and broadband connectivity, which are critical to business growth.

10. Charles Mbire — Energy and Infrastructure

Mbire’s leadership in fuel distribution and logistics positions him at the centre of Uganda’s transport and trade networks.

Economic Significance

These leaders operate across sectors that are central to Uganda’s growth strategy: manufacturing, agriculture, digital finance, infrastructure, and exports. Their investments influence employment, tax revenue, innovation, and regional competitiveness.

As Uganda pushes toward middle-income status, private sector leadership is becoming an increasingly important driver of economic transformation.