CEOs & Entrepreneurs,

Top Ugandan Business Leaders to Watch in 2026

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Sudhir Ruparelia is the undisputed king of Kampala

As Uganda’s economy continues its shift toward industrialisation, digitalisation, and regional integration, a group of business leaders is playing a growing role in shaping investment, employment, and innovation. From real estate and manufacturing to telecommunications and agribusiness, these executives and entrepreneurs are influencing how Uganda does business in 2026.

Contents
1. Sudhir Ruparelia — Real Estate and Finance2. Patrick Bitature — Industry and Energy3. Maggie Kigozi — Agribusiness and Trade4. Simpson Birungi— Manufacturing and Branding5. Hamis Kiggundu — Real Estate and Youth Enterprise6. Edith Byanyima — Impact Investment7. Ashish Thakkar — Pan-African Business and Technology8. Aly Allibhai — Media and Digital Transformation9. Sylvia Mulinge — Telecommunications and Fintech10. Charles Mbire — Energy and InfrastructureEconomic Significance

Below is a list of Ugandan business leaders whose activities are expected to have significant economic impact this year.

1. Sudhir Ruparelia — Real Estate and Finance

The founder of the Ruparelia Group remains the country’s largest private investor, with interests in banking, hospitality, education, and commercial property. His projects continue to drive urban development in Kampala and other major towns.

2. Patrick Bitature — Industry and Energy

As founder of Simba Group, Bitature oversees investments in manufacturing, power generation, telecoms, and hospitality. His recent focus on renewable energy and local production aligns with Uganda’s industrial policy goals.

3. Maggie Kigozi — Agribusiness and Trade

The former Uganda Investment Authority executive now operates across agribusiness, export trade, and advisory roles. Her work focuses on value addition in agriculture and expanding Ugandan products into international markets.

4. Simpson Birungi— Manufacturing and Branding

The founder of Movit Products has built one of Uganda’s most successful consumer brands. His expansion into regional markets demonstrates the growing competitiveness of locally made products.

5. Hamis Kiggundu — Real Estate and Youth Enterprise

Kiggundu’s commercial developments are reshaping Kampala’s business districts, while his public advocacy promotes youth entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

6. Edith Byanyima — Impact Investment

Byanyima represents a new generation of business leaders focused on social enterprises, women-led businesses, and sustainable ventures that balance profit with community development.

7. Ashish Thakkar — Pan-African Business and Technology

Founder of the Mara Group, Thakkar is investing in technology-driven education, manufacturing, and digital services across Africa, with Uganda remaining a key base.

8. Aly Allibhai — Media and Digital Transformation

Aly Allibhai is leading Uganda’s media transition toward digital platforms, data-driven advertising, and online content distribution.

9. Sylvia Mulinge — Telecommunications and Fintech

As CEO of MTN Uganda, Mulinge is central to the expansion of mobile money, digital payments, and broadband connectivity, which are critical to business growth.

10. Charles Mbire — Energy and Infrastructure

Mbire’s leadership in fuel distribution and logistics positions him at the centre of Uganda’s transport and trade networks.

Economic Significance

These leaders operate across sectors that are central to Uganda’s growth strategy: manufacturing, agriculture, digital finance, infrastructure, and exports. Their investments influence employment, tax revenue, innovation, and regional competitiveness.

As Uganda pushes toward middle-income status, private sector leadership is becoming an increasingly important driver of economic transformation.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article President Museveni emphasizes peace and wealth creation at Lira campaign rally 

Editor's Pick

Community NewsNewsPolitics

Petition Against Joel Ssenyonyi Sparks Political Debate As His Aunt Joan Vumilia Responds

Kampala, Uganda – A petition challenging the nomination of Nakawa West Member…

3 Min Read
Politics

Pastor Kayanja Says Museveni’s Seventh Term Will Be a Season of Completion

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Pastor Robert Kayanja,…

2 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 671 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4295 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

#OutToLunch: How Uganda can easily reduce the housing deficit

By Denis Jjuuko It is not uncommon to find a…

OWEYEGHA AFUNADUULA: Two sides of the same coin: Intellectual Death and cultural death in Uganda

Since 1986, Uganda has been subjected…

NESTOR BASEMERA,PhD: ‘Overly ambitious’ ‘too aggressive’, -or ‘slay queens’: Gendered attacks, threats, and disinformation in Ugandan politics

Disinformation has become a prominent aspect…

Why Trump’s Visa Bond Targets Uganda — And What It Means for US–Uganda Relations

Diplomatically, the bond policy introduces quiet…

RICHARD MUSAAZI: Police militarization is a mindset

“There's a reason you separate the…