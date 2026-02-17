Museveni Hails Cardinal Wamala at 99: “A Giant of Faith and Nation-Building”

A Historic Encounter: President Museveni Honors Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala on His 99th Milestone

In a heartwarming display of respect for Uganda’s spiritual heritage, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with His Eminence Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala today, commending the revered cleric for his unparalleled contributions to faith and social transformation in the nation. The meeting, held at State House, not only celebrated Wamala’s remarkable journey as he marks 99 years but also underscored Museveni’s commitment to preserving legacies that have shaped Uganda’s moral and social fabric.

Born on December 15, 1926, in the serene village of Kamaggwa, Lwaggulwe Parish, Masaka District, Cardinal Wamala emerged from humble beginnings as one of ten children to Cosma Kyamera and Theresa Nnamayanja. His path to priesthood was marked by dedication; ordained on December 21, 1957, in Rome by Archbishop Pietro Sigismondi, alongside future Cardinal Stephen Fumio Hamao, Wamala pursued further studies in Uganda and the United States. His early ministry in the Diocese of Masaka from 1960 to 1981 laid the groundwork for a life of service.

Wamala’s ascent in the Church hierarchy was swift and impactful. Appointed Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana in 1981, he became Coadjutor Archbishop of Kampala in 1988, succeeding as Archbishop in 1990—a position he held until his retirement in 2006. Elevated to Cardinal-Priest of Sant’Ugo by Pope John Paul II in 1994, Wamala became Uganda’s first cardinal, symbolizing the nation’s growing prominence in the global Catholic community. Throughout his tenure, he championed interfaith dialogue, peacebuilding during turbulent times, and social initiatives that addressed poverty, education, and healthcare. His humility and devotion have inspired generations, earning him recognition as a pillar of moral guidance in a post-colonial Uganda striving for unity and progress.

President Museveni, himself a towering figure in Uganda’s history, has long embodied the spirit of resilience and nation-building. Rising to power in 1986 after years of guerrilla warfare, Museveni has steered Uganda through economic reforms, HIV/AIDS campaigns, and infrastructure development, transforming it from a war-torn state to a beacon of stability in East Africa. His leadership emphasizes wealth creation, patriotism, and collaboration with faith-based institutions, recognizing their role in societal harmony.

During today’s meeting, Museveni expressed profound admiration for Wamala’s legacy. “I was pleased to meet His Eminence Emmanuel Wamala and commend him for his contribution to faith and social transformation in Uganda,” the President shared on his official X account. He pledged government support for the Wamala Family Foundation’s Kamagwa Hospital, ensuring it thrives as a private facility dedicated to community health. Additionally, the Ministry of Tourism will back the establishment of a museum to immortalize Wamala’s achievements, with Museveni graciously accepting the role of Patron at the Cardinal’s request. “I wish him good health and God’s blessings as he marks 99 years,” Museveni added, highlighting the personal warmth of the occasion.

This gesture is more than symbolic; it reflects Museveni’s vision of a Uganda where faith and governance intersect for the greater good. By honoring Wamala, the President pays tribute to the Church’s enduring partnership in national development, from colonial resistance to modern social welfare programs. Observers note that such initiatives foster unity in a diverse nation, bridging generational and ideological divides.

Cardinal Wamala, despite his advanced age, remains a vibrant symbol of endurance. His life’s work—promoting reconciliation during Uganda’s civil strife, advocating for the marginalized, and fostering ecumenical relations—continues to resonate. As one of the world’s oldest living cardinals, his story is a testament to faith’s transformative power.

In an era of rapid change, this encounter reminds Ugandans of the values that bind them: service, humility, and collective progress. As Wamala approaches his centenary, and Museveni continues his stewardship, their shared commitment inspires hope for a brighter future. May God grant the Cardinal continued strength, and may the President’s patronage ensure his legacy endures for posterity.