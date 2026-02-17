News

UPDF Trains Somali National Army Troops In Specialised Weapons Use

Forty-five soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) from the 62 Battalion under the 06 Brigade have completed a one-month Organic Support Weapons training course conducted by the Uganda People’s Defence Force Battle Group 43 serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia at the Shalamboti Forward Operating Base.

Speaking on behalf of the Battle Group 43 Commander, the Battle Group Military Information Officer Major Silvan Manirinde commended the participants for demonstrating competence and confidence during the final field exercises.

“You have shown discipline, courage, and professionalism throughout the training. The skills you have acquired will significantly enhance your ability to counter threats posed by Al-Shabaab,” Maj Manirinde said.

He emphasised the enduring collaboration between the UPDF and the SNA in strengthening operational capacity and ensuring a smooth transition of security responsibilities.

The Deputy Commander of the 06 Brigade, Maj Bishar Ousma, urged the graduates to apply their newly acquired skills to maintain operational readiness and remain vigilant despite the significant weakening of Al-Shabaab.

The Commanding Officer of 133 Battalion, Major Zubairi Amson, applauded the trainees for their discipline and encouraged them to share the knowledge gained with colleagues who were unable to attend.

“You are now force multipliers. Pass on these skills to your fellow soldiers so that together you can effectively defend Shalamboti and the rest of Lower Shabelle,” he noted.

The pass-out ceremony was attended by the Shalamboti Police Commander, a representative of the Marka District Commissioner, heads of departments from Battle Group 43, and commanders of the Somali security forces.


