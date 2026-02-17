Community NewsNationalNews

NBS TV journalist Julius Kitone Laid to Rest Amid Tributes to a Humble and Dedicated broadcaster

Mike Ssegawa
Rakai, Uganda – In a poignant ceremony filled with heartfelt tributes and renewed calls for enhanced road safety, Julius Kitone, a 35-year-old senior news reporter with NBS TV under Next Media Group, was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kiteredde Village, Rakai District. The burial on February 16, 2026, came days after the tragic road accident on February 13 that claimed his life and those of seven others, underscoring persistent dangers on Uganda’s highways.

Kitone, widely remembered for his humility, discipline, and unwavering commitment to journalism, died in a devastating head-on collision. The commuter taxi in which he was traveling reportedly overtook recklessly at a sharp corner along the Mbarara–Lyantonde (or Mbarara–Sanga) road, crashing into an oncoming truck. The incident has sparked fresh outrage and advocacy from the media fraternity, who condemned reckless driving and urged authorities to tackle issues like stolen road signs and lax enforcement.

The requiem Mass, presided over by Fr. Steven Kijambu of Kiziba Parish, brought together grieving family, NBS TV colleagues, fellow journalists, and community leaders. As the service drew to a close around 4pm, the setting sun cast a symbolic shadow over a life tragically shortened yet profoundly influential. Fr. Kijambu eulogized Kitone as a “dedicated young man whose work touched many lives and reflected strong values,” noting his origins in Ntantamuki, where he was born and nurtured.

Family members described him as a steadfast pillar—obedient, supportive, and a source of immense pride. They expressed deep appreciation to Next Media Group for nurturing his career, enabling him to excel as a journalist while providing for his young children, who now face life without him.

Colleagues from NBS TV and the broader media landscape offered glowing remembrances, highlighting his integrity, professionalism, and passion for stories on human interest, environment, and climate change. News editor Ismael Ssembatya lauded Kitone’s exceptional work ethic, creativity, and drive for growth: “He was always eager for professional development through innovation and hard work.” Fellow journalists used the occasion to decry road hazards, appealing for stricter regulations to avert similar losses.

Former colleague and Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala recalled his reliability and respect for all: “Julius was the kind of person you could count on.” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire commended his cooperative spirit and ethical reporting standards.

The gathering amplified demands for systemic change, including better driver training and infrastructure maintenance. Kitone’s death has created a significant void at NBS TV, where he was valued for his soft-spoken demeanor, dedication, and contributions to impactful journalism.

As Uganda reflects on this loss, Kitone’s legacy of humility and service continues to inspire. His story serves as a somber reminder of life’s fragility and the urgent need for collective action to make roads safer for all.


