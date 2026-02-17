Parliament tasks Education Ministry to resolve former MTAC staff layoff woes

Parliament’s Committee on Education and Sports has directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to address the plight of more than 60 former staff of the Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC).

MTAC was repealed under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act, 2025 and its functions transferred to Nakawa Vocational Training College. Under the law, MTAC’s assets, liabilities, students and staff were to be moved to Nakawa Vocational Training College as part of the transition.

While meeting officials from the ministry led by the Minister of State for Sports , Hon. Peter Ogwang, , the Chairperson of the committee, Hon. James Kubeketerya, said more than 60 former staff of MTAC were left out during the transition.

“MTAC had staff and when the merger occurred, either these people were not absorbed. Why not just get a definite position on that?” he said.

Legislators tasked the ministry to urgently handle the grievances of the affected workers, following complaints that some employees were not absorbed into Nakawa Vocational Training College.

The Commissioner for Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the ministry, Loy Muhwezi said that following approval of the merger, MTAC ceased to exist and that within the ministry’s structure only Nakawa Vocational Training College is recognised. She added that the process of finalising the takeover is still ongoing.

Her disclosure that some staff may have been recruited illegally shortly before the merger drew sharp criticism from Members of Parliament.

Jonam County Member of Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Ongiertho faulted the ministry for weak supervision of the education sector, questioning how an institution could allegedly recruit staff irregularly without the ministry’s knowledge.

Hon. Silas Aogon (Independent, Kumi Municipality) called for investigations into both the allegedly irregular recruits and any ministry officials who may have failed to act.

Muhwezi requested for additional time to present a comprehensive report on the transition from MTAC to Nakawa Vocational Training College, prompting Nathan Itungo (Kashari South) to seek clarity on how far the process has progressed.

Ogwang urged the affected staff to formally submit details of their complaints to enable government to examine their claims.

“I also want to really ask you to help me with the information regarding that person because I have just been asking the Permanent Secretary whether she has received any of these complaints from their grid and it seems the answer is negative,” Ogwang said.