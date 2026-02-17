Police arrest Ugandan Escobar

Security agencies have conducted a joint operation in Abaita Ababiri, Entebbe that led to the arrest of Nabete Grace a.k.a FBI/Escobar in connection with the recent attack on Batabane Richard, a resident of Kawafu.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer Kampala Metropolitan Police, the operation was carried out following an incident that occurred on the night of 12th February 2026, where the victim was attacked at his home in Kawafu.

“Acting on credible information, security agencies mounted a coordinated operation in the early hours of 17th February 2026, resulting in the arrest of the suspect,” Owoyesigyire said.

“The suspect is currently in custody to assist with investigations. Efforts to apprehend other suspects still at large are ongoing.”

He also reassured the public of police’s continued commitment to ensuring safety and bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.