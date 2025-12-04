Kampala, Uganda – In a resounding affirmation of Uganda’s strides in academic excellence, Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has been named the African Educationist of the Year 2025 by the prestigious African Leadership Magazine (ALM). The announcement, revealed on Friday, has ignited jubilation across the nation’s education landscape, underscoring Nawangwe’s pivotal role in elevating Makerere to continental prominence.

The ALM’s annual Persons of the Year awards celebrate visionaries driving Africa’s progress in governance, development, and innovation. Nawangwe’s selection, determined through a fiercely competitive public vote, highlights his “outstanding leadership, innovation, and transformational impact” in education. As detailed in ALM’s recognition, the honour recognizes individuals who foster institutional growth amid resource constraints and global challenges.

Since assuming office in 2017, Nawangwe has spearheaded sweeping reforms at Makerere, Africa’s oldest university. Key achievements include massive infrastructural upgrades, such as modernizing lecture halls and labs, which have boosted enrollment by over 20% and enhanced research output. Under his stewardship, Makerere has surged in global rankings—from outside the top 1,000 in 2018 to a solid 601-800 band in the 2025 QS World University Rankings—thanks to strategic international partnerships with institutions like Harvard and the University of Toronto.

Nawangwe’s initiatives have also expanded scholarship programs, benefiting thousands of underprivileged students, and promoted interdisciplinary research tackling climate change and public health. “The vote was very tight, but we made it,” Nawangwe shared in a heartfelt statement. “I thank all my friends, followers, and everybody who believes in what we are doing at Makerere for your support.”

This accolade arrives amid scrutiny of Uganda’s higher education funding, where public universities grapple with budget cuts exceeding 15% in recent years. Watchdog Uganda views Nawangwe’s win as a beacon of accountability and resilience, urging policymakers to invest more in such transformative leadership. ALM will profile winners in its forthcoming edition, further amplifying Makerere’s legacy.

As Uganda eyes the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for education equity, Nawangwe’s triumph inspires hope. “This is not just my victory—it’s Makerere’s, and Uganda’s,” he added. Celebrations continue, with alumni and faculty hailing it as a call to sustain excellence.