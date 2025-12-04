President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today launched his Rwenzori Sub-region campaign trail starting with Kasese district at Nyakasanga Playground, Kasese Municipality.

Addressing the gathering, President Museveni elaborated on some of the seven contributions the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has made to Uganda over the last 40 years, emphasizing peace, development, wealth creation and job creation as pillars that have transformed the country.

He told residents that Kasese is among the best witnesses of peace because of its proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), noting that Uganda is currently hosting 700,000 refugees from Congo who cannot return to their country due to continued instability.

The President said groups that attempted to destabilize the district were defeated and peace in Uganda “will remain like ripe bananas—you only see them but you cannot touch or eat them.”

On development, the President highlighted both economic and social infrastructure. He said the government has worked on major roads in the area, including Fort Portal–Kasese (done twice), Katunguru–Ishaka, and Kikorongo–Bwera, which will soon be redone.

President Museveni added that the government will also work on the Mityana–Kyegegwa road and many others.

He further criticized leaders who fail to prioritize key issues, choosing salary increments over infrastructure, noting that prioritization enabled the government to deliver long stretches of tarmac such as Lyantonde–Kazo–Ibanda–Kamwenge.

He explained that Kasese and Ntungamo districts require additional road machinery since their annual road fund allocation of Shs 1 billion is inadequate, assuring residents that more equipment will be provided.

On electricity, President Museveni reaffirmed the government’s vision of connecting every district and every sub-county in Uganda, saying that apart from Buvuma Island, all districts are connected and the next target is full sub-county coverage.

He also announced that the government has started repairing the railway line from Malaba and that Kasese will instead receive a new Standard Gauge Railway. He added that after the Hoima airport built for the oil sector, the government will construct another international airport in Kasese to boost tourism.

President Museveni said Kasese is doing well in social services, with 260 government primary schools and 25 government secondary schools providing Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training.

He further noted that the district has two hospitals, with continued expansion and upgrading of health facilities planned.

On wealth creation, the President reminded the population that development alone does not translate into prosperity unless households embrace productive activities. He re-echoed the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 Manifesto, advising residents to plant coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, keep poultry or pigs, and practice fish farming where possible.

He cited George Matongo of Ngoma as an example of someone who followed the NRM guidance and now earns Shs 21 million monthly from dairy farming despite living in an area without tarmac roads or electricity. He said only 30% of Ugandans remain outside the money economy and urged residents to help mobilise them.

President Museveni also warned that he had received reports of individuals stealing the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds and vowed to investigate and arrest the culprits.

On job creation, the President emphasized that employment comes mainly from commercial agriculture, services, ICT and factories—not government. He said factories alone have created 1.3 million jobs, compared to 480,000 government jobs. He encouraged youth to utilize skilling centres to acquire employable and wealth-generating skills.

The 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked the President for maintaining peace in Kasese despite its border with conflict-hit DRC.

She asked the government to upgrade Kasese Airfield into an international airport and appreciated the President for funding interventions along River Nyamwamba, which has long caused flooding and displacement.

Kasese District NRM Chairperson Mr. Mbahimba James also praised the President for restoring peace and spurring development, including schools, hospitals, business growth, increased population and improved access to safe water.

He thanked him for wealth creation programs such as PDM and Emyooga, saying they have improved household incomes.

He raised challenges in Lwehingo, Kabukero and Kyabatukura and requested the President’s intervention.