The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, yesterday conducted an inspection tour of the newly constructed Hoima City Stadium.

The eighteen months project was completed five months ahead of schedule.

The CDF’s facility inspection comes ahead of its official commissioning by H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Gen. Kainerugaba was taken on a guided tour by the Project Manager, Mr. Murat Altun. The CDF was shown the state-of-the-art Stadium that has VIP facilities including a semi-Olympic sized swimming pool, modern changing rooms, an external training pitch, and other facilities.

The facility also has a 2000 seat arena with a basketball court.

The tour was attended by key project and government officials, including the Chairman of SUUMA, Mr. Selim Bora; CEO Mr. Envar Sayan; the Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang; the Chairman of the National Council of Sports; and the Mayor of Hoima City.

During the inspection, Gen. Kainerugaba emphasized the importance of maintaining the stadium’s high standards. He urged the Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang, and the National Council of Sports to ensure the facility’s world-class nature is replicated in future projects.

The 20,000-seat multi-purpose Hoima City Stadium is a critical venue for Uganda’s role as a co-host of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Tanzania. It is one of three stadiums in the country designated for tournament matches.

Gen. Kainerugaba reiterated his commitment to sports development, stating that providing and maintaining top-tier facilities is fundamental to nurturing Ugandan athletic talent and achieving international sporting success.

The Hoima City Stadium is a strategic investment by the Government of Uganda to boost sports infrastructure, stimulate regional development in the Hoima economic hub, and successfully fulfill the nation’s commitments as an AFCON 2027 host.