A recent survey conducted by Public Opinions, a leading field-based research,public awareness and information dissemination firm, reveals that a significant majority of National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates are satisfied with the leadership of Secretary General Richard Todwong and Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) boss Hadijah Namyalo.

According to the survey, which involved 130 districts and was conducted between July 20, 2025, and August 23, 2025, 80% of delegates coming to attend the NRM National Conference expressed happiness with Todwong and Namyalo’s work.

The delegates praised the good working relationship between the two leaders, citing it as a key factor in promoting peace, cohesion, and unity within the party and a successful conference.

The survey also found that 80% of NRM leaders at the sub-county level described Todwong as an exemplary leader who has worked tirelessly to promote peace, cohesion, and unity within the party.However, only 45% of NRM district chairpersons commended Todwong,while others criticized him,citing concerns over resource allocation and party dynamics.

Public Opinions research revealed that most chairpersons who are not happy with Richard Todwong are those who wanted to misuse party resources for selfish interests and those who wanted to use the party to suppress NRM members at the grassroots levels and in sub-counties.

On the other hand, 84% of NRM leaders in district committees commended Namyalo’s efforts as a presidential vote mobilizer.They also appreciated her effective implementation of presidential economic empowerment programs,calling on President Museveni to provide her with more resources to empower NRM supporters in districts.

However, 44% of NRM district chairpersons in 130 surveyed districts commended the work of Hadijah Namyalo but accused her of failing to utilize their offices and choosing to deal directly with NRM people in communities, mostly NRM mobilizers and people in the informal sector. The district nrm chairpersons also accuse namyalo of reporting them to president museveni allegedely over tarnishing the name of the president in cases like land grabbing, intimidating people, failing to mobilose for mzee, corruption with local government bosses,etc.

The district chairpersons see Namyalo as their competitor, yet NRM grassroots people commended her for reaching out to them.

The survey revealed regional variations in endorsements.

In Western Uganda, 85% of delegates are happy with Namyalo’s work of mobilisation and youth empowerement.In broader Western Uganda, 72% of delegates commended Richard Todwongo.

In North Ankole districts of Kiruhura and Kazo, 98% described Todwong as the best leader in NRM next to Gen Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

In Karamoja, 95% of delegates are impressed with Todwong’s work, and 65% appreciate Namyalo’s mobilization efforts.

In Buganda Region, 89% of delegates commended Namyalo as a champion of NRM mobilization, while 59% praised Todwongo’s leadership. In Buganda, many delegates had been intoxicated by some top NRM leaders against Richard Todwong.

In West Nile, both Namyalo and Todwong received 80% endorsement from delegates.

In Elgon Sub-region, Namyalo scored 88%, while Todwong received 76% endorsements.

In Bunyoro subregion, 98% commended Hon Todwong as a champion of NRM unity and cohesion. In Bunyoro, delegates commended Namyalo for recruiting and building a strong presidential voter protection team of two people per village.

In Busoga, 90% of the Delegates applauded Hon Namyalo Hadijah and credited her for being the only NRM top leader who has been with them since 2022. Around 52% Delegates from Busoga commended Richard Todwong.

In Teso sub region, both Namyalo and Todwong scored highly at 89%.Todwong was commended by Delegates for being peaceful and for keeping away from Teso leaders infightings and intrigue yet he has tried to unite the grassroots people.

In Teso subregion, 89% of Delegates commended Namyalo for empowering them through her community-based empowerment program.

Regarding the organization and coordination of the NRM Delegates conference, 85% of NRM Special organs members from districts applauded Hon Richard Todwong and Namyalo for working as a team to ensure success of the conference and to ensure that all members are well catered for before, during and after the national Delegates conference.

Around 70% of PWDs members of the Delegates conference overwhelmingly applauded Richard Todwong and Namyalo, describing Todwong as a humble man who has always kept his office open to them while the same PWDs described Namyalo as a generous leader who has also shared the little with them.

In the youth league, 65% applauded Hon Richard Todwong for always providing them with necessary information and supporting their programs morally despite the limited resources, while 80% commended Namyalo and described her as the champion of youth empowerment and mobilization.The youth from districts called upon top NRM government officials to emulate Hon Hadijah Namyalo.

In Lango subregion, 90% of Delegates commended Richard Todwong. In Lango subregion, Hadijah Namyalo scores 80%.Hadijah Namyalo scores highly in Lango sub region and is highly commended in Acholi region for recruiting them into vote protection initiative.

67% Delegates from Acholi sub region are happy with Todwong. Some NRM Delegates from Acholi accuse Todwong of failing to use his office to channel party resources to Acholi, while other delegates from Acholi say that Todwong is a Secretary General for all people, not only people from Acholi.

55% of NRM Flag bearers for parliamentary seats are dissatisfied with Namyalo and Richard Todwong,accusing them of not coming out openly to protect them against petitioners and NRM primaries losers in their districts.

By and large, the NRM Delegates are satisfied with the leadership of Hon Richard Todwong and ONC Boss Hadijah Namyalo.

The Delegates called upon the President museveni to entrust Namyalo with more resources to empower the NRM Presidential vote protectors and give her more assignments.

NRM Delegates commended Todwong as a peaceful, incorruptible, and effective leader who deserves to oversee the 2026 forthcoming Presidential and parliamentary election on behalf of the mighty NRM Party in the capacity of the Secretary General.The NRM Delegates also called for reforms at the NRM Secretariat.

The NRM Delegates also declared that they will do everything possible in their districts to ensure victory of President Museveni.But shockingly, 70% of NRM Delegates said they will not be coerced to vote or support all NRM parliamentary flag bearers. They said they will support those who genuinely won and also support NRM Independent leaning candidates in their districts.

Notably, 80% of Youth and Women in the NRM National conference said they will vote for NRM Independent candidates in their districts to protest injustice,corruption and impunity in NRM.

