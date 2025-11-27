President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, was today received by thousands of supporters at Kyamate Secondary School grounds in Ntungamo District.

The rally focused on the presentation of the 2026-2031 NRM manifesto and intensifying mobilisation ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The President reiterated the seven contributions the NRM has delivered to Uganda over the last 40 years, beginning with peace. He said the entire country is now stable and secure, with citizens going about their activities because “God used the NRM to bring peace to Uganda.”

He emphasised that peace remains the foundation for all national progress.

On infrastructure development, President Museveni clarified ongoing and planned road works in the region, including the rehabilitation of Kanungu Road; the upcoming works on the Ntungamo–Kanungu Road; and the improvement of the Mirama Hills–Kitwe–Ruborogota–Kikagati corridor. He further highlighted the already completed Kafunjo–Mirama Hills–Kagitumba route.

He added that the government will expand irrigation infrastructure to support farmers, noting that water for production is now a key priority.

The President also pointed to improvements in schools and health centres, recalling that Ntungamo once had only three dispensaries.

On wealth creation, President Museveni encouraged families to adopt the Four-Acre Model and warned households not to rely on government development alone, emphasizing that wealth creation is a personal responsibility.

He explained that PDM does not require land ownership and cited Mr. Ayesiga Kenneth of Kanungu, who used PDM funds to start a restaurant by renting premises.

“PDM is not for the rich; it is for the poor,” he stressed.

He said job creation continues to expand, noting that while the government employs only 480,000 people, factories already provide 1.3 million jobs.

President Museveni further pointed to the impact of skilling hubs that equip youths—many of whom once dropped out of school—with hands-on skills that allow them to start work and employ others.

On the other hand, the President reminded voters to protect the peace brought by the NRM and encouraged reconciliation among leaders, praising Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for successfully mediating with independents to support NRM flagbearers in Ntungamo.

On her part, Maama Janet who also serves as the NRM Chairperson for Ntungamo District, delivered the district’s memorandum, noting the district’s growth to 552,786 people, its 34 sub-counties and 135 parishes, and its increased voter register from 268,541 in 2021 to 310,539 in 2025.

She said Ntungamo leaders remained united and did not split the district, following the President’s guidance.

The First Lady detailed government investments amounting to UGX 53 billion under the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and other programs, and outlined progress in health, education, water provision, irrigation, and electricity expansion.

She also listed priorities needing attention in the next term, including upgrading health facilities, eliminating school charges in government schools, expanding water access, adding more secondary schools, addressing tick-borne diseases, and increasing market access for farm produce.

Both the President and the First Lady urged residents to begin vigorous mobilisation ahead of the January 2026 elections, with a target of delivering 99 percent support for the NRM.

At the same rally, the Second National Vice Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, delivered a message of gratitude, thanking Maama Janet for her steadfast role as a “prayer warrior” for the Movement. She commended the First Lady for her spiritual leadership and unwavering contribution to Uganda’s stability, unity, and education sector.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, Hon. Jonard Asiimwe, also addressed the gathering, celebrating individuals who recently crossed from opposition parties to join the NRM.

He said they had “seen the light” and assured them that they would not regret their decision, adding that the Movement’s values of stability, development, and reconciliation continue to draw Ugandans back to the party.