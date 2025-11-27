President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the Presidential Flag-bearer for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), today kicked off his campaign trail in the Ankole Sub-region, starting with Isingiro District.

He was accompanied by the First daughter, Mrs. Patience Rwabwogo Museveni, who joined him in engaging supporters across the district.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Isingiro District Headquarters, the President thanked God for the peace and stability the NRM has maintained over the years.

“As I introduce to you the 2026/31 Manifesto, I want to thank God. I came here today wearing yellow and without guns. In the past—1972, 1979, and 1985—I passed through here with guns, fighting. But today, we have gathered peacefully, well-dressed, dancing, and united. I thank God, and I thank the NRM for restoring peace in Uganda,” he said.

President Museveni highlighted the government’s achievements in road infrastructure within the region.

He noted that the NRM Government had already completed key roads such as the Mbarara–Kikagate–Isingiro road and the Kachumbala–Kabale–Ntungamo Road.

The President added that the remaining priority roads include; Kikagate–Kitwe–Namahimba road and Kabingo–Rwekubo–Rugaaga–Endizi–Magabi–Rakai–Mutukula road, reaffirming the NRM’s commitment to improving connectivity and opening up markets for farmers and traders.

Development Alone Is Not Enough:

The President emphasized that while Uganda has made enormous strides in development, household wealth must now be the focus.

He clarified the long-standing confusion between development and wealth creation, noting that urban centres like Kampala enjoy vast infrastructure yet some residents remain poor.

He outlined the four pillars of wealth creation including; commercial agriculture, manufacturing and factories, services such as hotels and transport and ICT.

President Museveni reminded the supporters that after securing peace, the NRM introduced the Four-Acre Model in the 1996 Manifesto as a practical pathway out of poverty.

He explained the model; one acre for coffee, one acre for fruits, one acre for pasture for dairy cattle, one acre for food for the family and backyard poultry or piggery as well as fish farming for those near wetlands.

To strengthen wealth creation, the President said the government will continue injecting funds into programmes such as Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga, and will add new dedicated funds for leaders, ghettos, boda bodas, unemployed graduates, religious leaders, and cultural leaders.

Jobs Come From Wealth, Not Government:

The President also addressed misconceptions about employment, noting that government jobs alone cannot employ the country’s large population.

He explained that Uganda currently has about 480,000 government jobs, compared to a population of 50 million, making it impossible for the state to absorb everyone.

“You cannot talk of jobs without talking of wealth. Jobs come from commercial agriculture, factories, services, and ICT,” the President said.

He gave the example of Mbale Industrial Park, which now houses over 75 factories and has created thousands of jobs.

The President stressed that while the government employs 480,000 people, the new factories across the country have already created 1.3 million jobs—nearly three times more than the public sector.

President Museveni further guided banana farmers in the area to embrace modern agricultural practices and use of irrigation to boost productivity.

Isingiro District is predominantly a banana growing district with a wider market reach for bananas which the President intends to further improve through irrigation and better land management practices.

President Museveni also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairpersons, councillors, and other party candidates in Isingiro District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among also the Second National Vice chairperson NRM urged the people of Isingiro to maintain their overwhelming support for the NRM, saying the district remains a shining example of good organization and accountability.

She revealed that earlier in the day, leaders had launched a workers’ SACCO to boost incomes and promote wealth creation in the district.

“We do not have audit queries in Isingiro, and that speaks to the discipline and transparency in this area,” she said.

Hon. Among also appreciated ongoing government efforts to provide clean water to the sub-region, including the Kagera and Doctor Deep water projects, which serve both host communities and refugee settlements.

“This is a refugee-hosting district, and we thank you, Your Excellency, for the peace and stability that allow these communities to thrive,” she said. This party is not just for President Museveni; it is for all of us.”

The State Minister for Agriculture and Animal Industry, Hon. Lt. Col. Bright Rwamirama, reassured President Museveni of massive support in the district.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for standing with the people of Isingiro. We appreciate everything you do for us, and we commit to support you immensely,” he said.

NRM District Chairperson Lt. Moses Mushabe welcomed the President, recalling that Isingiro delivered 94% of the vote in the 2021 general elections. He pledged to close the gap further.

“This time, the remaining votes will also go to you, Your Excellency,” he said.

He highlighted the district’s demographic profile—30 Sub-Counties/Town Councils, 131 Parishes, 901 villages, and a population of 635,077—noting the district’s rapid growth and increasing needs, particularly in health facilities since the area hosts refugees.

Lt. Mushabe reported that Isingiro has received Shs. 47.1 billion under the Parish Development Model , including the latest funds released in November 2025. So far, 41,131 households, representing 27.7% of all households, have benefited.

Under Emyooga, the district has 89 SACCOs with 31,901 members, supported by government financing totaling Shs. 3.35 billion, helping artisans, traders, and service providers expand their enterprises.

Isingiro’s education footprint has grown significantly, with; 197 government primary schools and 543 private primary schools and 21 government secondary schools and 75 private secondary schools.

However, some parishes and sub-counties still lack government institutions. To close these gaps, the district is constructing seven new Seed Secondary Schools. Once completed, the number of sub-counties without government secondary schools will drop from 16 to 9.

The district also benefits from the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs, with the Ankole hub located in Mbarara City. So far, 1,226 youth have been trained, and 247 learners are currently enrolled in trades such as carpentry, tailoring, metal fabrication, hairdressing, baking, and construction.

Out of the 30 Sub-Counties, Isingiro currently operates 4 HCIVs and 26 HCIIIs, leaving 8 sub-counties without a government health facility. To address this, the government plans to upgrade multiple HCII facilities to HCIII and construct new HCIIIs in Kabingo and Kagarama.

Water access stands at 51%, with 461 out of 901 villages having safe water sources.

In recent years, government has delivered; major piped water systems in Nyarubungo, Rugaga, Kihiihi, Isingiro Town Council, Kaberere, and other areas, serving over 100,000 residents, construction of 15 protected springs, 41 rehabilitated boreholes, and multiple gravity-flow schemes,boreholes drilled in water-stressed areas such as Kagaga, Karunga, Ntenga, Kyarwanshashura, and Kihanda.

Ongoing works include the construction of the Isingiro piped water and sanitation system, expansions of the Nyamisindo and Rumuri systems, and new protections for natural springs in Mahaama, Nyakisheshero, and Nyakabingo.

The government has invested heavily in water for production infrastructure, including; Kamwema (10,000m³) and Kyakashana (5,000m³) valley tanks, Small-scale irrigation schemes in Ruhimbo, Bugarika, and Kibwera, rehabilitation of Kagango dam and construction of large-capacity valley tanks like Nyamarungi.

The flagship Kabuyanda Multipurpose Dam and Irrigation Scheme, covering 3,300 hectares, is underway and will benefit 32,000 farmers across 38 villages.

The district leadership confirmed that Isingiro is now fully connected to the national electricity grid, boosting businesses, schools, health centres, and households.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.