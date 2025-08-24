The Special Forces Command (SFC) has officially flagged off its Rangers and football team to participate in the 17th edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup Tournament, set to take place in Masaka from 26th August to 5th September, 2025.

The competition, hosted at Masaka Secondary School playground and other nearby play grounds, will feature over 20 teams from various Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) services, competing in football, netball, range shooting, tree planting, and other activities.

While officiating at the flag-off ceremony held on 23rd August, 2025 at VVIPTS-Sera Kasenyi, SFC Commander Maj. Gen. David Mugisha urged participants to uphold discipline, both on and off the field.

He reminded the Rangers and footballers of SFC’s strong record in past tournaments and encouraged them to work hard to meet expectations.

Brig. Gen. J.B. Asinguza, Commander 1 Special Forces Group, also challenged the teams to approach the tournament with professionalism, unity, and courage, stressing that SFC is expected to set an example for other competing forces.