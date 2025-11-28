Kampala, Uganda – In a fiery address to the nation this morning, National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, laid bare a litany of grievances plaguing his campaign trail in the Buganda region. Speaking just before departing for a rally in Kayunga District, the musician-turned-politician accused security forces of unleashing “escalating police-orchestrated brutality” on his supporters, drawing parallels to the violent crackdowns of the 2021 elections. His words have ignited fresh outrage amid Uganda’s highly charged run-up to the January 2026 presidential vote.

Bobi Wine, 43, recounted Monday’s chaos in Mukono District, where police fired teargas canisters into peaceful rallies without provocation. “Their double standards are evidently disgusting,” he declared, highlighting how National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates, including President Yoweri Museveni’s allies, face no such interference. Videos circulating on social media show masked officers in riot gear dispersing crowds with pepper spray and batons, while supporters chant “People Power” and wave NUP flags. In Buikwe District on November 26, Bobi Wine’s convoy was pelted with teargas en route to a rally at Butema Playground, yet thousands braved the assault to hear his message of economic reform and anti-corruption.

At the heart of his critique is Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, whom Bobi Wine branded a “legal expert” hypocritically silencing voters. Byabakama recently warned against the NUP’s “Active Citizens’ Participation” (ACP) initiative—encouraging voters to monitor tallying within 30 meters, as permitted under Section 31(4) of the Presidential Elections Act. “We are shocked that Mr. Byabakama… has come out to discourage citizens from protecting their votes and yet he is not quoting any legal provision,” Bobi Wine fumed, demanding the EC chief’s resignation if he cannot ensure a “transparent, free, and fair” process.

The most explosive allegation: a plot by “Gen. Museveni and his regime” to rig the vote through provoked unrest and a “preemptive massacre,” reminiscent of the November 18-19, 2020, killings that claimed dozens of lives and drew international condemnation. Bobi Wine claimed intelligence points to an impending curfew to facilitate ballot stuffing, urging the African Union, regional bodies, and global watchdogs to intervene.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga amplified the call for restraint, stating that banning supporter processions is “unrealistic” and urging non-violent policing: “Bullets, teargas, dogs! These make the Pearl of Africa bleed!” Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have echoed these concerns, documenting over 50 arbitrary arrests since campaigning intensified in October.

Despite the peril, Bobi Wine vowed to press on “law-abiding” across Uganda, from West Nile’s dusty trails to eastern fishing communities demanding lake access rights. His #ProtestVote2026 hashtag trended nationwide, symbolizing a boycott strategy against perceived fraud. Polls suggest NUP support surging to 35% in urban areas, challenging Museveni’s 40-year grip.

Critics, including government spokespersons, dismissed the claims as “opposition theater,” insisting security measures prevent “lawlessness.” Police defended teargas use as standard procedure, though no pandemic restrictions apply in 2025. EC officials have yet to respond to Byabakama’s silence.

As Bobi Wine’s Kayunga rally unfolds under heavy security, Uganda teeters on a knife-edge. Will international pressure curb the violence, or will history repeat in blood? For now, the gantz-wielding crowds chant: “A New Uganda Now.” The protest vote may yet redefine the nation’s future.