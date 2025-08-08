President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has today presided over the retirement ceremony of seven army officers at State House, Entebbe.

The retirees included Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, Lt. Gen. Francis Ben Okello, Maj. Gen. Hudson Mukasa, Maj. Gen. George Igumba, Brig. Gen. John Byuma, Brig. Gen. Dominic B. Twesigomwe and Brig. Gen. Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze.

Addressing the retirees, President Museveni thanked them and other officers who died during the liberation struggle for their contribution to Uganda.

“We shall all die but die after having done what? When I come here and I see you people, I praise God that you and all of us; the population which supported us, took the right side of history that is why Uganda is now where it is.”

He further noted that since inception, the work of the UPDF was blessed by God, explaining that the army started small to now a modern and professional force.

“You can see that this work is really blessed by God. Therefore when we are here, the first thing we should do is to thank God for blessing us in all those efforts,” he said.

On the other hand, Gen. Museveni revealed that the government has been able to offer a good retirement package to the retirees because the economy has now improved.

“I don’t want my generals to retire in poverty. We said since the economy has improved, now it’s time to do something about the salaries and retirement benefits of the soldiers.Now this the good money we are talking about,” said President Museveni as he advised the retirees to use their package wisely and avoid investing in risky ventures.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth commended the generals for serving their nation diligently, saying that God has been on their side throughout their entire journey of service.

“We thank God for you. We also thank God for your families,” he said.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF), Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding thanked President Museveni for the visionary leadership that has enabled him to steer Uganda’s development.

He thanked the Ministry of Defence leadership for always supporting the UPDF and also hailed the CDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kaneirugaba for his strategic leadership that has transformed the army.

Lt. Gen. Okiding also thanked the retirees for serving Uganda with dedication and sacrifice up to the time of their retirement.

Lt. Gen. Elwelu, the most senior officer, spoke on behalf of the retirees.

He thanked God for the gift of life and for enabling them to serve their nation for all these years until today as they retire honorably.

“Your Excellency, this is a great day for the seven of us who are retiring today,” he said, as he thanked President Museveni for the mentorship and giving them a chance to serve under the UPDF.

The event was also attended by the Ministry of Defence officials, UPDF leadership, family members of the retirees, among others.