Kampala, Uganda – Renowned Ugandan musician and Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo has lauded Attorney General Kiryowa Kiryowa for his compelling defense of the Copyright Amendment Bill before the Legal Committee of Parliament.

The bill, which seeks to modernize Uganda’s copyright framework, has emerged as a focal point of optimism and contention, with Kenzo praising Kiryowa’s efforts to balance creators’ rights with public access to knowledge in the digital age.

In a detailed post on X earlier on Saturday, Kenzo described Kiryowa’s submission as “clear, well-reasoned,” highlighting key provisions such as fair compensation for Caller Ring Back Tones (CRBTs), a move backed by a 2023 World Intellectual Property Organization study showing 70% of African creators lack fair digital royalties.

The bill also aims to streamline Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), addressing a 40% revenue loss for artists as noted in a 2021 Uganda Law Reform Commission report.

Additionally, it addresses digital-era gaps, including regulations for online platforms and digital distribution. Kenzo expressed optimism that Parliament and stakeholders would swiftly finalize the amendments, underscoring their potential to boost innovation and the digital economy. He thanked Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), the Uganda Law Reform Commission, and creatives like Dr. Hilderman for their roles in the process.

Images of Kiryowa addressing the committee captured the event’s significance, though Mao’s involvement—given his 2022 appointment by President Yoweri Museveni despite his Democratic Party’s opposition stance—has stirred debate. Critics on X speculated about the authorship of Kenzo’s post, with some crediting his team, including @PNyamutoro, while others, like @ElisonAsingwire, raised concerns about Kiryowa’s judicial record, alleging manipulations leading to unjust imprisonments.

Legal experts suggest the bill could alleviate Uganda’s judicial backlog of over 40,000 cases if enforcement is effective. The Uganda Law Society has yet to comment, but the bill is poised for parliamentary debate before the recess, following its recent gazetting. As Uganda watches, the Copyright Amendment Bill represents a potential economic lifeline for creators while testing the nation’s political and legal resilience.

#Copyright #DigitalEra #UgandaParliament #EddyKenzo #KiryowaKiryowa #NorbertMao