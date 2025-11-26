Kampala, Uganda – – In a resounding endorsement of ethical property management, renowned tycoons Sudhir Ruparelia and Haji Muhammad Matovu Yanga have been named Kampala’s Best Business Landlords of the Year 2025. The prestigious awards, presented by a coalition of urban development experts and tenant rights advocates, spotlight landlords who prioritize tenant welfare, transparency, and high-quality commercial spaces amid the city’s booming real estate sector.

The accolades come at a pivotal moment for Kampala, where surging demand for office and retail properties is fueling economic growth but also straining tenant-landlord relations. Organizers hailed the duo’s selection as a “huge boost for landlordism in Uganda’s capital,” emphasizing their role in nurturing a stable urban ecosystem that supports trade, jobs, and small enterprises. “This year’s honour reassures tenants and business operators that the city’s leading landlords are embracing international standards, transparency, and tenant-centered management,” the committee stated in its announcement.

Sudhir Ruparelia, chairman of the Ruparelia Group, earned his nod for pioneering fair rental practices and swift maintenance responses that keep his properties at the forefront of modern standards. Controlling a vast East African portfolio—including landmarks like Kampala Boulevard, Kingdom Kampala, Crane Plaza, and the Speke Group of Hotels—Sudhir has long championed small businesses. Tenants praise his transparent agreements and reinvestments in renovations, especially during economic hardships. “Sudhir’s commitment to secure, accessible spaces has transformed how we operate,” said one anonymous retail tenant, echoing sentiments from the award committee.

Similarly, Haji Muhammad Matovu Yanga, dubbed the “king of commercial arcades,” was lauded for fostering affordable, organized trading hubs that empower micro and small enterprises. His downtown empire, featuring Yanga Plaza, Yanga Mall, and other bustling arcades, supports thousands of traders through enhanced security, sanitation, and dedicated management teams. The committee highlighted Yanga’s proactive handling of tenant grievances, creating “safe and business-friendly environments” that stand out in a crowded market. “His arcades are models of efficiency, making Kampala’s heart beat stronger for everyday hustlers,” noted an organizer.

Both winners embody the award’s ethos: exceptional professionalism in upholding tenant rights, delivering well-maintained premises, and building thriving rental communities. The Best Business Landlord accolade, organizers explained, “honours those who provide safe, accessible spaces and contribute to a healthy urban fabric.”

The gala ceremony, set for later this month, will unite real estate moguls, urban leaders, and business owners to toast their impact on Kampala’s economic renaissance. As the city grapples with rapid commercialization, this recognition sets a benchmark, urging other landlords to prioritize fairness over profit. For Sudhir and Yanga, it’s more than a trophy—it’s validation of decades shaping Uganda’s skyline with integrity.

In an era of escalating rents and urban flux, their victories signal hope for equitable growth. As one committee member put it, “These landlords aren’t just building structures; they’re erecting foundations for sustainable prosperity.”