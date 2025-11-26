The Secretary-Office of the President Hajji Yunus Kakande has tasked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Bukedi and Sebei sub-regions to carry out civic education by engaging the citizens on the importance of general elections and why they should vote wisely in the 2026 general elections.

“Through your different forums, I urge you to continue empowering citizens with knowledge on how to exercise their right to vote in an acceptable voter behavior and integrity and to also encourage them to turn up in big numbers to vote NRM. Inform our people to vote for someone who will be able to protect the gains we have achieved in the last 40 years,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs, Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, RISOs and DISOs in Bukedi and Sebei sub-regions at Wash & Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

He reminded the participants that as the country heads to the general elections, their core mandate includes safeguarding peace, stability and continuity of the government.

“His Excellency the President expects the RDC structures and security committees to ensure peaceful campaigns, non-violent political environment, protection of government properties and development achievements, prevention of intimidation, chaos or misinformation,” he said.

“It is your role not just as members of the ruling party but also representatives of H.E the President and leaders in society to ensure that the electoral process is handled in the most deserving way and that people’s lives and property is protected.”

Hajji Kakande explained that the NRM is well positioned to sweep the forthcoming elections, noting that the party’s key challenge now is to make sure that they translate their support membership into actual votes on polling day.

“This is critical because when you consider our past elections, the turn-up on polling day has always been around 70 percent. In a country with about half of its population registered to vote this becomes critical because you are never sure how many of your supporters and members are in the 30 percent that did not turn up to vote,” he said.

“Aware of this possibility, I wish to urge you to embark on sensitizing and mobilising the masses between now and the election time and encourage them to turn up and vote. With our numbers already assured, we surely cannot go wrong.”

Hajji Kakande also noted that the most critical responsibility of every RDC and DISOs is to monitor, supervise and report on the implementation of government programs and projects.

“The government of Uganda has made substantial investments in driving economic development and your role is to ensure that public funds are utilized appropriately and safeguarded against abuse; that corruption, negligence and misuse of government resources are detected, exposed and prevented and that citizens receive the services and benefits intended for them,” he said.

“As RDCs and Internal Security Officers, you serve as the direct representatives of the Presidency; the eyes, ears, and voice of the President at the grassroots and I urge you to ensure that the government programs, investments and priorities translate into meaningful and tangible impact for our people.”

Hajji Kakande also implored the RDCs to make good use of the government-funded radio airtime to effectively and consistently sensitise the public about government programs and projects, the development achievements under the NRM, counter misinformation, promote peace and cohesion.

“Many of you are not fully utilizing this important opportunity, yet radio remains the most influential communication tool in rural Uganda. I urge you to begin using this airtime strategically, consistently and with clear purpose.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande revealed that Bukedi and Sebei have witnessed remarkable progress during the NRM era with roads now linking remote areas, unlocking economic opportunities, power lines extending electricity to trading centres, among others.

“These achievements are real, tangible and transformative but they must be safeguarded from mismanagement, vandalism, distortion or political sabotage. The future of Bukedi and Sebei depends on our continued vigilance and commitment to defend and build on these gains.”

Additionally, Hajji Kakande urged the RDCs to sensitise the citizens on wealth creation and poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

“Your leadership is essential in safeguarding the integrity and success of these initiatives.”

Hajji Kakande also expressed concern over Sebei’s environmental fragility; facing challenges such as escalating challenges like erosion, deforestation, landslides, river silting and wetland encroachment.

“It’s imperative that you work closely with District leadership, NEMA, forestry officials, cultural and community institutions to enforce environmental laws and mobilize the population towards sustainable land use.

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe commended Hajji Kakande for always extending resources to build capacity of the staff of the Office of the President like the RDCs.

“You have not stopped at only building our capacity internally, you’re also doing it externally through training overseas. We really appreciate you for that. For those who are yet to get an opportunity, this is just the beginning,” Maj. Asiimwe said.

She also highlighted the objectives of the capacity building workshop.

Maj. Asiimwe said the workshop aims at equipping RDCs, RCCs, deputies and assistants with knowledge and skills to help them execute their duties.

She also revealed that the workshop is meant to enhance leadership development and team building for efficiency and effectiveness as the commissioners handle their tasks and accomplish the intent of the Commander in Chief.

“For personal growth, development and improved performance to reach your full potential,” she stated.

“To encourage creativity, nurture new ideas and approaches as you interact with other stakeholders in order for you to stay competitive. As Chairpersons of the District Security Committee and DIC/CIC take you through security management and geo-political emerging threats.”