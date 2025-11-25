President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today presented the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto for 2026-2031 to residents of Kabale ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Addressing a massive campaign rally at Kigezi High School Primary Lower School Playground in Kabale Municipality, President Museveni who is also the NRM Presidential flagbearer reiterated the seven key contributions the ruling party has delivered to Uganda over the last 40 years.

“Our first contribution is peace,” he said, noting that the previous day’s visit to Kisoro reaffirmed how deeply people appreciate peace, especially given the instability in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

On wealth creation, the President expressed satisfaction with efforts by religious leaders in Kigezi who had earlier consulted him about their internal differences.

“I advised them to go and see the work being done by Nyakana of Fort Portal and Hon. Fred Byamukama of Bugangaizi West, in line with the four-acre model,” he said.

“I am happy they are doing a great job.”

The President emphasized that those with small pieces of land should undertake intensive farming through the four-acre model’s seven activities, while those with large landholdings should practice extensive farming such as cotton, tobacco, or free-range livestock.

“What causes poverty now is people with small pieces of land trying to do extensive farming,” he noted.

He also highlighted Uganda’s rising coffee production.

“We now have 12 million coffee bags because many Ugandans have woken up.”

On job creation—the fourth NRM contribution—the President clarified common misconceptions.

“Most people think jobs come from the government, which is wrong. Government jobs are only 480,000,” he explained.

He cited the story of Mr. Basangwa from Busoga, who had initially sought a government position but instead embraced commercial agriculture.

“From his wealth, he has been able to create 300 jobs. You can’t talk about jobs without talking about wealth creation.”

President Museveni added that factories, services, and ICT are also major job creators, with new factories employing more than 1.3 million Ugandans.

The President also addressed land use challenges in Kabale, revealing that government plans to establish an iron and steel factory in the district.

“We need 150 acres. The Bible says a nation without a vision perishes. Land in Kabale has been fragmented, and now I have a factory but no where to put it,” he said.

He stressed that the coming industrial town would focus on manufacturing and value addition—not retail trading.

The President also highlighted development as the NRM’s second major contribution, citing progress in roads, electricity, telecommunications, schools, and hospitals.

“Those that are not yet done will be done,” he assured.

At the same event, several NRM leaders delivered remarks. The Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, Second National Vice Chairperson of the NRM, urged the people of Kabale to support President Museveni in the upcoming election.

She cautioned them not to be swayed by other presidential candidates, saying, “He is the only hope Uganda has,” and applauded his commitment to establishing an iron and steel industry in Kabale.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, Hon. Asiimwe Jonard, thanked the President for empowering the youth.

With youth comprising 70% of Uganda’s population, he said, “They need to be empowered more to join production.”

Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda praised the President for taking a bold stand against bad regimes and securing Uganda’s peace. He credited President Museveni for defeating insurgent groups such as Kony, Lakwena, and the ADF, leading to the stability the country enjoys today.

Asinga Bridget Tumwesigye, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Kabale District thanked the President for maintaining peace and security in the district. She commended government support for road maintenance, the establishment of government seed schools, and the Presidential Skilling Hub in Kigezi, which has equipped many youths with practical skills.