RO 69 Col. Samson Mande, one of the founding members of the National Residence Army (NRA), has returned to Uganda after 24 years in exile.

“I have never had any problem with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. I had no reason and I have no reason to fight him,” said Col. Mande who has been in exile since 2001.

During a media interview with Col. Mande conducted on Monday 6th October, 2025, the bush war hero revealed that before going into exile, he served in several capacities in the army before and after the 1981-1986 Liberation War that ushered the NRA/M government into power.

“I fought on several fronts in the Bush war; I’m the one who commanded the Task Force unit (Black Bomber) in the famous Luwero Triangle 1983 -1984, the 15th battalion of NRA which fought on two fronts ( Fort Portal-Hoima-Masindi , Kasese-Mbarara-Masaka-Katonga –Kampala) and led the capture of Gulu in 1986 in the 1981-1986 NRA war against the UNLA forces,” he said.

“When the war settled in 1986, I became the Liaison Officer for the British Training and Advisory Team (BMATT) and during that period I also did a course in military Logistics.”

In 1987, Col. Mande says he was appointed the Director of NRA Combat Logistics and Member of the Court Martial and in the subsequent year, he was appointed as Chairman of the same court, tasked to adjudicate military offenses under the military law.

“I was the first NRA officer to go for advanced military training , I went to the Joint command and Staff College at Jaji – Kaduna in Nigeria where I graduated with the symbol and the humor of PSC,” he said.

“In 1990, I was tasked to establish the first Junior Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja. I was the pioneer Commander of that College.”

Col. Mande further revealed that in 1991, he was given two assignments; one was to write the establishment of the army, to convert the NRA guerilla outfit into an national army – the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) which it became.

“I’m the one who came up with that name UPDF. I cherish that moment.”

Col. Mande was also assigned as the Military Advisor (military attaché) at the Uganda High Commission in Tanzania.

Trouble comes:

All was moving on well until a nationalistic and patriotic character in Col. Mande prompted him to expose the corruption and embezzlement tendencies at the High Commission.

“The Ministry of Defence sent USD 2 million to the bank account of the High Commission and this money was to clear the Defence cargo in Dar-es Salaam to Uganda. The funds were embezzled which forced me to blow the whistle,” he noted.

“The auditors which I initiated to call came and did their part; they came up with a huge report which implicated all the culprits who took the money. The file advanced to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the embezzlers had failed to answer audit queries. Unfortunately, these mafias /Kawukumi [the embezzlers] were highly connected and they walked away scot-free,” he added.

Col. Mande disclosed that instead, the whole issue turned against him, he was then falsely accused of stealing the money in question.

“They turned against me and caused my arbitrary arrest and humiliation though I wasn’t a signatory of the defence account, a vote holder or end user of the defence money and neither was I among the people whose conduct was queried by the auditors. A copy of the 1993 audit report is available.I had no hand in that. At the Embassy, I was doing only my work on Defence relations between Uganda and Tanzania,” he reassured.

“ I was arraigned before the Court Martial despite the fact that they didn’t have a case file against me. From 1994 – 2001,

I was in and out of court being persecuted instead of prosecuted,”Col. Mande recalled, adding that this was all the dirty work of the mafias he had exposed.

After failing to find him guilty of the crime he didn’t commit, Col. Mande’s persecutors resorted to concocting other criminal offenses against him.

He was then accused of treason and terrorism.

“I was tortured both mentally and physically. I was taken to Mulago General Referral Hospital for treatment which I considered inadequate and risky. I couldn’t bear it anymore.Between 1994 to 2001 I was severely and arbitrarily arrested, persecuted and not prosecuted as required by law. Considering that justice delayed is justice denied, I had to flee to find treatment and justice” he said.

“I know my persecutors and my detractors who made it impossible for me to continue serving the President and the Government of National Resistance Movement and the Uganda People’s Defense Force both of which I’m a founder member.”

Col. Mande fled to Sweden via Rwanda but he has also worked in several countries like Germany, UK and different African countries.

Reconciliation talks with President Museveni:

Col. Mande says he started engaging in talks with President Museveni in 2012 and they agreed that he should come back home.

“Unfortunately, the mafias/Kawukumi have been frustrating my coming back since then. But I thank God because He knew when I would be back and now I’m back. Who knows what would happen if I had come back in 2012? I thank H.E the President for allowing me to come back freely and peacefully”he stated.

“I also thank President Museveni that he realized that Kawukumi existed in our establishment from way back and they have been entrenching corruption and other vices in our NRM system. Given a chance I will use the technology, skills and experience and others I loaded myself with during my years of exile to help him fight the vice because it’s against our ethos as the original NRA/M values.”

“I was happy to know that President YK Museveni realized that his government had been infiltrated by the corrupt detractors and traitors and conducted a steady crackdown on the Mafias who the President often and rightly calls Kawukumi (weevils). This gave me the confidence to return home.”

Relationship with President Museveni:

Col. Mande described President Museveni as a long-time mentor and a close colleague in the Uganda Liberation wars.

Col. Mande further noted that since he is now back home, he is going to contribute more to the fundamental change which the NRA/M ushered in.

“My exile turned into a blessing in disguise. It made me better and I’m no longer bitter;During exile, I loaded myself with IT skills, business administration, Planning and management, among other skills. I acquired vital and strategic contacts to contribute to the development of Uganda. I’m back to serve the government and the nation.”

Others in exile should come back home:

Col. Mande further called upon his sympathizers, disciples especially those in exile to come back home.

“I have seen the green light; the olive branch offered by the President of Uganda and recalling his endless call for peace and prosperity I came back to my senses and changed my mind about living in exile,” he urged.

“Knowing how magnanimous President Museveni’s heart is, I came back to my senses and decided to rejoin my mentor, brother and political father. I was humbled by the way I have been so well received. I have been accorded a very well welcome that I thought I no longer deserve. The President treated me like a precious bull – enume embikkyire, in Runyakitara. I am so excited and full of tears of joy that for now I may fail in the choice of words to express my pleasure of being back home in one piece. Glory be to the Lord. In the Highest and Praise be to H.E Museveni the President of Uganda.”

Asks for forgiveness:

He asked for forgiveness from all the people who think he wronged knowingly or unknowingly and he also forgave all those who wronged him.

“If there’s anyone I wronged, please come forward, I’m here for reconciliation, peace and correction,” Col. Mande said.

“I’m also deeply touched by the death of my longtime dear comrade and brother Col. Anthony Kyakabale. I send my condolences to his family. I also send condolences to the families of comrades, my family members and relatives who died while I was away.Rest In peace to all.”

“I am happy to celebrate with you the 63rd Independence day, Long live Uganda, long leave YK Museveni, our President.”