Ruparelia Foundation Returns to Roots: Donates Hospital Beds to Lake Katwe Children’s Facility in Kasese



Kasese, October 9, 2025– In a heartfelt gesture of philanthropy, the Ruparelia Foundation has donated a consignment of hospital beds to the Lake Katwe Children’s Hospital, bolstering pediatric care in the heart of Kasese District – the birthplace of its chairman, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

The donation, announced today underscores the foundation’s ongoing commitment to uplifting rural healthcare in Uganda’s Western Region. Speaking via a personal message, Katwe Community expressed profound gratitude to Dr Sudhir.

“A big Thank you from the Katwe Community. Deeply Grateful.” A message to Sudhir read.

Kasese, nestled in the shadow of the Rwenzori Mountains, holds special significance for Dr. Ruparelia, who was born in nearby Kabatoro in 1956.

Expelled during Idi Amin’s era, he returned to build an empire spanning real estate, banking, and hospitality, amassing a fortune that fuels his charitable endeavors. The Ruparelia Foundation, his flagship philanthropic arm, has a track record of transformative giving, including recent donations of medical equipment to the Katwe Kabatoro Community Health Centre just last month.

This latest contribution arrives amid escalating demands on public health facilities, where overcrowding and outdated infrastructure plague rural hospitals.

Hospital administrators hailed the beds as a “lifeline” for the facility, which serves hundreds of children from salt worker families exposed to harsh environmental hazards. “These modern beds will alleviate suffering and improve recovery rates for our youngest patients,” said a senior medic at Lake Katwe Children’s Hospital, speaking anonymously due to protocol.

Dr. Ruparelia signed off his announcement with a nod to the foundation’s ethos: “Ruparelia Foundation.” The move aligns with broader efforts to bridge urban-rural healthcare disparities, echoing the foundation’s mantra of “kindness and humanity.”

As Uganda grapples with post-pandemic recovery, such private-sector interventions are increasingly vital.

For the children of Lake Katwe, today’s gift promises brighter, healthier tomorrows.

The Ruparelia Foundation’s interventions continue to inspire, reminding Ugandans that true wealth lies in giving back. Watchdog Uganda will monitor the implementation and impact of this donation.