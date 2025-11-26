Unwanted Witness has convened a high-level synergy breakfast meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together Africa’s leading data protection regulators, academic experts, and privacy advocates to chart a new phase in strengthening data governance across the continent. The meeting, held on 29th November 2025 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, took place a day after the conclusion of the 7th Privacy Symposium Africa.

The strategic convening aims to translate the outcomes of the just-launched 2025 Privacy Scorecard Report and the Compliance Guidebook for Data Protection into practical, action-oriented pathways for regulatory adoption, institutional integration, and collaborative governance. Both tools were officially unveiled on 28th November, marking a major milestone in Unwanted Witness’s efforts to promote transparency, ethical data practices, and rights-based governance.

Speaking during the session, Mr. Mike Ssegawa, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of Unwanted Witness, underscored the Scorecard’s role as a continental accountability mechanism. “The Privacy Scorecard is both a mirror and a map—reflecting where we stand in protecting the right to privacy while guiding us toward stronger compliance and institutional trust,” he said. He emphasized that Africa’s increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem demands harmonized standards, cross-border vigilance, and shared responsibility among regulators.

The 2025 Scorecard evaluates both public- and private-sector data collectors against prevailing laws and principles, identifying compliance gaps and commendable best practices. The complementary Compliance Guidebook answers a key question often raised by institutions: how to practically comply. It provides checklists, maturity indicators, and operational frameworks inspired by the Scorecard methodology.

Unwanted Witness Executive Director, Ms. Dorothy Mukasa, opened the meeting by highlighting the need for sustained collaboration beyond the Symposium. The goal, she said, is to ensure that the Scorecard and Guidebook become “living tools” that influence national oversight frameworks, institutional capacity-building, and continental cooperation.

Participants included top regulators such as Dr. Vincent Olatunji of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Mr. Likando Lyuwa of Zambia, Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo of Ghana, and Mr. Sicelo Simelane of Eswatini. Academic and international experts from Leeds Beckett University, University of Lagos, the IAPP Research Advisory Board, and global cybersecurity networks also contributed.

Each participant outlined their potential commitments, including integrating Scorecard benchmarks into national audits, applying the Guidebook for training data officers, supporting emerging authorities with practical compliance metrics, and aligning the Scorecard within AU cybersecurity frameworks.

The meeting focused on building a continental compliance culture, strengthening partnerships, and establishing a joint mechanism to track adoption of the Scorecard’s recommendations. A proposed Privacy Scorecard Working Group—bringing together regulators, civil society, and scholars—will spearhead follow-up engagement.

Mr. Ssegawa urged all stakeholders to see themselves as co-authors of Africa’s evolving data governance story. “Privacy is not just a right—it is a shared responsibility,” he said. “Tools alone do not change systems; people and partnerships do.”

The synergy meeting concluded with commitments to deepen collaboration, strengthen oversight structures, and promote a unified, rights-based approach to data protection across Africa.