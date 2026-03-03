Sogea-Satom Progress on Bukakata–Masaka Water Project Sparks Optimism Among City Leaders

SOGEA SATOM Boosts Confidence in Bukakata–Masaka Water Project as Leaders Rally Behind Government Initiative

Masaka City leaders have expressed renewed optimism over improved water access following progress updates on the Bukakata–Masaka Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Project, implemented by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in partnership with contractor Sogea-Satom.

The stakeholder engagement meeting, convened by NWSC Masaka Area General Manager Eng. Emmanuel Mujuni on Thursday, March 8, 2026, brought together city leaders, central government representatives, consultants, contractors, and NWSC management to review progress and reaffirm commitment to delivering reliable water and sanitation services.

The engagement was attended by Masaka City Mayor Hon. Florence Namayanja and Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ahamada Washaki, reflecting strong political and administrative backing for the project under the government of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Strengthening Water Security in Masaka

Eng. Mujuni emphasised that the project is a strategic investment designed to address both current and future water demand in Masaka City and its surrounding areas.

“This project is about ensuring sustainable water supply, improving sanitation, and supporting economic growth. Transparency and stakeholder collaboration remain central to its successful implementation,” he said.

The NWSC headquarters project team, led by Eng. Allan, reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to delivering the project on schedule and in line with quality standards.

A detailed technical presentation was delivered by Eng. Gloria Namajja of We Consult, outlining the project scope, implementation approach, timelines, and anticipated benefits. These include improved reliability of water supply, expanded coverage, and enhanced sanitation services.

The contractor, Sogea-Satom, represented by Eng. Hama, provided updates on mobilisation, construction methodologies, health and safety protocols, and the phased sequence of works. The company reaffirmed its commitment to quality execution and adherence to contractual timelines.

Leaders Welcome the Initiative

Mayor Florence Namayanja welcomed the project, noting that water shortages have long hindered urban growth and public health in Masaka.

“This initiative is critical for our expanding city. Reliable water supply supports businesses, households, schools, and health facilities,” she said, urging continued community sensitisation throughout the project cycle.

RCC Ahamada Washaki commended NWSC for proactively engaging stakeholders and encouraged strong coordination between contractors, city authorities, and local communities to ensure smooth implementation.

Site Visits Strengthen Oversight

Following the meeting, stakeholders conducted field visits to Bukakata Kaziru, where the water intake and treatment plant will be constructed, and to Kako, the site earmarked for the reservoir tank.

The visits provided leaders with firsthand insight into the scale and technical demands of the project, strengthening accountability and collective ownership.

A Step Toward Sustainable Development

NWSC Masaka reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing stakeholder engagement and transparency as works progress. Once completed, the Bukakata–Masaka project is expected to significantly improve access to safe water and sanitation, enhance public health, stimulate investment, and promote environmental sustainability.

For Masaka City, the project represents more than infrastructure development — it signals a transformative step toward securing water for future generations and strengthening service delivery under the government’s broader development agenda.