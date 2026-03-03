Masaka Crested Crane Festival Elevates City’s Global Tourism and Conservation Profile

Crested Crane Festival Gives Masaka City a Platform to Market Tourism and Culture Internationally

Masaka City has strengthened its position as a key tourism and cultural hub following vibrant Crested Crane celebrations aimed at promoting conservation, culture, and sustainable livelihoods.

The event, organised by the International Crane Foundation in partnership with Masaka City authorities, was held on February 24–25, 2026 in Bukakata suburb and at the Mayor’s Gardens. It brought together government officials, conservationists, cultural leaders, schools, and local residents to raise awareness about the protection of Uganda’s national bird — the Grey Crowned Crane.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja and Town Clerk Daniel Christopher Kaweesi led the local mobilisation efforts, calling on residents to protect wetlands, which serve as critical habitats and breeding grounds for the cranes.

Representing the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Dr. Nasir Ajer applauded the conservation partnership and warned against increasing wetland encroachment. He noted that Uganda’s crested crane population has drastically declined over the decades due to habitat destruction, climate change, poisoning, and human activities.

“Wetland encroachment directly affects the survival of the crested crane. Conservation must be everyone’s responsibility,” Dr. Ajer emphasised.

According to conservation data shared during the celebrations, Uganda currently hosts approximately 1,388 Grey Crowned Cranes distributed across 124 districts. The bird is listed as endangered globally, making conservation efforts even more urgent.

Mr. Patrick Engoru, Country Manager of the International Crane Foundation, highlighted that the festival was organised under the theme: “Cranes, Culture, Livelihood and Healing Plants: Conserving Uganda’s Wetland Heritage.” He stressed the need to sensitise communities about the economic and ecological benefits of protecting wetlands.

“Wetlands are not wastelands. They are life-support systems — for cranes, agriculture, water regulation, and livelihoods,” Engoru said.

The celebrations featured a sports festival at Kasana Playgrounds involving schools such as St. Bruno Ssaza, St. Kizito Primary School, St. Joseph Kiyimbwe, Nyendo Public School, and Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing. The competitions symbolised youth engagement in conservation advocacy.

Assistant Commissioner at the Uganda Wildlife Authority, Vares Mirembe, noted that Uganda is home to over 1,050 bird species, but only one species of Grey Crowned Crane. She described the bird as a symbol of faithfulness, peace, and grace, adding that cranes are monogamous and highly loyal.

“The crested crane reflects values of unity and loyalty. Protecting it means protecting our identity as a nation,” she said.

Ms. Mirembe also warned that illegal wetland degradation and killing of crested cranes attract heavy penalties under wildlife laws.

Town Clerk Daniel Christopher Kaweesi revealed that Masaka City has intensified monthly community clean-up campaigns under the Bulungi Bwansi initiative and partnered with schools to clear garbage in Bukakata to promote environmental hygiene.

Buddu County Chief Jude Muleke and Crane Clan leader Lukeera Deus Kyeyune underscored the cultural significance of the crested crane, describing it as deeply embedded in Uganda’s clan heritage and traditional values.

The festival not only amplified conservation messages but also positioned Masaka as a city capable of hosting international environmental and cultural events. Leaders expressed optimism that sustained conservation efforts would boost eco-tourism, attract international attention, and strengthen Uganda’s reputation as the Pearl of Africa.

As Uganda continues to grapple with environmental pressures, the Masaka Crested Crane Festival stands out as a model of how culture, community, and conservation can converge to protect national heritage while opening doors for tourism and sustainable development.