Ministry of Health, Softcare Launch New Diaper Plan Aiming to Keep Newborn Babies Warm and Prevent Deaths

KAMPALA — In a significant move aimed at reducing neonatal deaths, the Ministry of Health has partnered with Softcare Uganda Limited to promote proper diaper use as part of improved newborn care practices. The initiative, launched in Kampala this week, seeks to distribute quality diapers to regional referral hospitals across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Assistant Commissioner for Reproductive and Infant Health, Dr. John Paul Bagala, emphasized the importance of maintaining warmth immediately after birth. According to Ministry statistics, temperature-related complications affect an estimated 22 out of every 1,000 newborns in Uganda, contributing significantly to illness and preventable deaths.

Dr. Bagala noted that while established interventions such as kangaroo mother care, appropriate clothing, and regulated room temperatures remain central in protecting newborns, keeping babies dry through the use of effective diapers plays an important supportive role. Moisture around a newborn’s body accelerates heat loss, increasing the risk of hypothermia — a condition that can quickly become life-threatening if not addressed promptly.

Neonatal hypothermia poses a greater risk to premature and low-birth-weight babies, whose ability to regulate body temperature is not fully developed. When exposed to cold stress, newborns are more vulnerable to respiratory complications, infections, metabolic disturbances, and other life-threatening conditions.

Under the partnership, Softcare Uganda will supply diapers to strengthen hygiene standards and support hospital-based newborn care protocols. Festo Mugisha, the company’s Assistant Managing Director, said the initiative reflects a broader commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes in Uganda. He also called for tax reductions on baby products to make them more affordable for low-income families.

Health workers have welcomed the development, noting that improved hygiene and moisture control can complement existing newborn survival strategies. However, they stressed that diaper use should not replace other critical interventions such as skin-to-skin care, temperature monitoring, and proper clinical management.

The initiative comes at a time when Uganda continues to prioritize reducing neonatal mortality as part of broader efforts to strengthen maternal and child health services nationwide.