The story of today’s Busoga cannot be told without the name of Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga standing tall. She is not just a daughter of the soil, but a matriarch whose legacy continues to ripple across Busoga and Uganda at large. For over three decades, Kadaga has carried the torch of leadership, breaking barriers and elevating the voice of Busoga at the highest levels of governance.

When she became the first female Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda (2011–2021), she redefined leadership for women in Uganda and Africa. She transformed Parliament into a more vibrant and people-centered institution, ensuring that the legislative arm of government was not a mere rubber stamp but a robust platform for debate and accountability.

Kadaga’s contributions to Busoga remain unparalleled. She consistently fought for infrastructural development, from health centers to schools, and lobbied for projects that uplift ordinary Basoga. For instance, her advocacy was instrumental in the elevation of Jinja into an industrial hub and in pushing for better road networks to connect the subregion. Her voice in Parliament amplified Busoga’s needs, whether it was on issues of electricity extension, youth empowerment, or women’s representation.

Beyond Busoga, Kadaga has been a national and continental figure. As Speaker, she presided over sensitive debates with wisdom and neutrality, winning respect across political divides. Internationally, she flew Uganda’s flag high through the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, ensuring Uganda’s voice was not absent in global democratic conversations.

Kadaga is also a symbol of resilience. In a political environment where women often face double scrutiny, she rose above stereotypes and carried herself with dignity. Her mentorship of young women leaders is visible today in the many female MPs, lawyers, and activists who proudly say they were inspired by Kadaga’s journey.

For Busoga, Kadaga is more than a leader; she is a phenomenon. She represents courage, advocacy, and service. The infrastructure she lobbied for, the scholarships she facilitated, and the opportunities she opened will remain lasting testaments to her devotion.

It is not an exaggeration to say it may take Busoga more than 50 years to build another Kadaga. Leaders of her caliber are rare—visionaries who blend firmness with humility, influence with service, and authority with compassion.

As Busoga looks to the future, the region must not only celebrate Kadaga’s legacy but also draw lessons from it. Leadership is not about titles; it is about service, impact, and leaving footprints that generations can follow. Kadaga has set the bar so high that it will take decades for another leader of her stature to emerge.

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga remains, without doubt, one of the greatest daughters of Busoga and Uganda. History will remember her not just as the first female Speaker of Parliament, but as a trailblazer who carried Busoga to the center of Uganda’s politics and inspired an entire generation.

——–

Sir Grace Mwesigwa is a renowned Media Personality in Busoga