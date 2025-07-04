The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has launched the new Karibuni Business Lounge at Entebbe International Airport, marking another important milestone in efforts to enhance the passenger experience.

The new lounge now offers enhanced facilities, including baby changing rooms, an infant playroom, a designated smoking area, a prayer room, three supplementary massage chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, a relaxation room, and a conference room—all within a more serene environment. The sitting capacity is also increased from 160 to 300.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister expressed gratitude to both UCAA and the management of Karibuni Lounge for taking public feedback into consideration and improving the facilities.

“It is always important to understand and identify the needs of travellers and aim to surpass their expectations. We believe that the new lounge will be a valuable addition to the airport’s ambience and enhance the passenger experience,” he said.

He further emphasized that the upgrade is not merely about aesthetics but a reflection of Uganda’s readiness to meet the evolving needs of international travellers and position Entebbe as a competitive regional gateway.

In his welcome remarks, UCAA Director General, Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye noted that the refurbished Karibuni Lounge reflects our unwavering focus on improving the travel experience, promoting seamless service delivery, and upholding Uganda’s image as a warm and welcoming destination.