In a move that has ignited fierce discussions on press freedom and political expression, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has suspended three prominent radio presenters from Busoga One Radio in Jinja for six months. The trio—Jinja City Mayor Alton Kasolo Peter Okocha, Station Manager Innocent Anyole, and Programs Director Odwori John—were accused of flouting broadcasting standards through hate speech and disseminating misleading information about key government programs. The suspensions, effective immediately, were handed down via letters delivered to the station’s premises on Radio Road last Wednesday.

The presenters, who co-host the popular morning show “Olutindo (The Bridge),” allegedly used their platform to mislead listeners on initiatives like Emyooga, a microfinance program aimed at empowering youth and women, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), which focuses on grassroots economic development. UCC officials claimed the broadcasts not only distorted facts but also included personal attacks on President Yoweri Museveni, potentially inciting division in the politically charged Busoga region. Innocent Anyole, speaking briefly to reporters, confirmed receiving the suspension but refrained from elaborating, calling it a “sensitive matter” under internal review at the station.

UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo weighed in on the matter, warning broadcasters with political ambitions to draw a clear line between journalism and politics. “If you want to do politics, please resign from broadcasting and pursue your politics. Broadcasting is a privilege given in the public interest, not a tool for advancing personal agendas,” he cautioned. His remarks underscore the regulator’s concern that some broadcasters are increasingly using their platforms as political springboards ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Ironically, Mayor Kasolo himself has come under sharp criticism for his dual role. While he regularly uses his microphone to attack government programs, he is also the overall supervisor of government development initiatives in Jinja City—including PDM and Emyooga—that he disparages on air. Analysts note the contradiction of a leader charged with implementing national policies publicly undermining the very programs he is meant to promote.

Busoga One Radio has a turbulent history with regulators. Partly owned by opposition politician and MP aspirant Paul Mwiru, the station was forcibly shut down by security forces during the 2021 elections for allegedly spreading false information about the voting process. That incident led to prolonged legal battles, highlighting ongoing tensions between media outlets and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. Supporters of the station view it as a vital voice for the marginalized in Busoga, a region grappling with poverty despite national development pledges.

The UCC’s decision has drawn mixed reactions. Media watchdogs, including the Uganda Journalists Association, have called for an independent review, warning that such suspensions could stifle dissent ahead of elections. “This sets a dangerous precedent,” said a spokesperson for the association. “Broadcasters must be held accountable, but not at the expense of free speech.” On the other hand, government allies praise the move as necessary to curb misinformation that could undermine public trust in programs like PDM, which has disbursed billions in funds for community projects.

For the suspended presenters, the six-month ban means a significant hiatus from their influential roles. Mayor Kasolo, who juggles civic duties with broadcasting, now faces increased scrutiny both as a politician and as a media personality. As Jinja residents tune in to alternative stations, the incident underscores the fragile balance between regulation and expression in Uganda’s media landscape.

In the broader context, this event reflects escalating controls on media as the 2026 polls approach. With opposition figures increasingly using radio to mobilize support, the UCC’s actions may signal a crackdown on perceived threats. Yet, for listeners in Busoga, “Olutindo” was more than a show—it was a bridge to unfiltered dialogue. Whether this suspension bridges or burns that connection remains to be seen.