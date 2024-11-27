These efforts were presented by State Minister of Urban Development, Hon. Mario Obiga Kania on Tuesday during the NRM Manifesto Week 2024 at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister Obiga Kania highlighted the ministry’s achievements, including the cancellation of a freehold land title measuring 7,537.34 hectares that covered Omiya Pacwa, Lapono, Paimol, and Lira Kato in Agago District. This title, erroneously issued on land already occupied by customary landowners, was identified during sensitization and registration efforts.

Additionally, the ministry is in the process of cancelling another freehold title in Okidi North Village, Amuru District, measuring 2,043.254 hectares, which was mistakenly issued on land belonging to the Paramount Chief. “These actions aim to protect customary landowners and reinforce adherence to the law,” he said.

On issues of supporting customary landowners, the minister alluded that to enhance land tenure security, 90,000 Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs) have been issued to beneficiaries in 21 districts, including Kasese, Nwoya, Mbale, and Adjumani. Minister. Obiga Kania emphasized that these efforts are complemented by the formation of 903 Communal Land Associations (CLAs) to manage communal lands as legal entities.

Moreover, workflows have been developed to integrate CCO records into the National Land Information System (NLIS), ensuring efficient management and transparency in land administration.

On scaling up Systematic Demarcation, the minister said that through the Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC) project, the government has registered 125,000 freehold land titles and demarcated 346,222 parcels of land across 19 local governments, including Soroti, Bukedea, and Mbarara City.

In addition, 6,556 land titles have been prepared for Refugee Hosting Districts (RHDs) such as Lamwo, Yumbe, and Terego, ensuring that vulnerable communities secure their land rights. Since the first phase of systematic demarcation, a total of 30 districts have been covered, including Kibaale, Mbale, and Iganga.

He also revealed that the government is addressing land disputes by cancelling 964 duplicate land titles, with additional titles under review. Resurveys have been conducted on four cadastre blocks in Luwero and Wakiso, while 35 rectifications in survey and mapping data were completed across 22 Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs).

To modernize land management, the minister noted that 24 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been established nationwide, and historical land records, such as the Kalamazoo, have been digitized and incorporated into the LIS.

Hon. Obiga Kania reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fair and transparent land administration. “These efforts reflect our resolve to protect customary landowners, streamline land registration, and promote equitable land management as outlined in the NRM Manifesto,” he stated.