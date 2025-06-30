The fight against corruption has intensified in Nakapiripirit District, with the area RDC, Owanyi George, committing to work with the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC).

Owanyi made this commitment during the dissemination of the Auditor General’s findings for Nakapiripirit District by the KACC.

The dissemination which focused on the audit issues for the 2023/2024 financial year, took place on Thursday June 26th, 2025 at the Town Council Hall in Nakapiripirit Town Council.

Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, presented pressing issues such as long outstanding balances for the Youth Livelihood Program and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program, late disbursement of the Parish Development Model Funds, delays in implementation activities like the construction of the new administration block, lack of a sound scan at Chekwii Health Centre IV , failure of primary school heads to prepare financial statements, and absence of land titles for some of the government funded projects.

In response to the issues raised in the Audit reports, the District Education Officer Ms. Teko Joyce Molly, stated that teachers will need to be trained on financial management.

After that, they will ensure that pupils are registered in the EMIS system.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer ,Lokorio Charles Okwii thanked KACC for disseminating the Auditor General’s findings, noting that some issues are for policy and not for the district local government to handle. He mentioned that some issues have been addressed, while others are still being worked on. Lokorio promised that in the next financial year, there will be barazas to address community concerns and encouraged people to engage with government officials, as their offices are always open.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the Nakapiripirit district local government officials for attending the meeting and urged the Deputy Chief Administrative officer to work on the issue of time management in the local government’s operations.