Gen Muhoozi Axes PLU Commissioner Michael Katungi Following Explosive US Indictment on Arms and Drug Trafficking

Kampala, Uganda – In a swift move that has sent shockwaves through Uganda’s political circles, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces and chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), has dismissed Michael Katungi Mpeirwe from his positions as Commissioner of External Affairs and Central Committee member.

The announcement, made via X on August 13, comes amid Katungi’s recent indictment by the United States for allegedly masterminding a multimillion-dollar arms trafficking scheme linked to Mexico’s notorious Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). Katungi, a retired Ugandan lieutenant with a background in diplomacy and security, faces grave charges unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on July 31.

Prosecutors allege he conspired with Bulgarian arms dealer Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian Subiro Osmund Mwapinga in a plot dating back to September 2022. The group is accused of supplying military-grade weapons—including AK-47s, sniper rifles, RPGs, anti-aircraft systems, and drones—to the CJNG, valued at approximately $58 million (about Shs 216 billion). These arms were purportedly intended to safeguard the cartel’s cocaine shipments into the U.S., with East Africa eyed as a potential transshipment hub.

The indictment details a web of deceit involving falsified End-User Certificates (EUCs) from African nations like Tanzania to disguise the shipments’ true destination. Key meetings occurred in Cape Town (March 2023) and London (April 2024), where Katungi allegedly leveraged his Ugandan government connections—stemming from roles as a policy advisor and former deputy head of mission—to facilitate the deals.

He reportedly offered a 2% commission on arms sourced from a Russia-Uganda agreement. A test shipment of 50 AK-47s from Bulgaria was intercepted in July 2024. Charges include conspiracy to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and providing material support to a terrorist organization—the CJNG, designated as such by the U.S. on February 20, 2025. If convicted, Katungi and his co-defendants could face life imprisonment.

Katungi Issues Denials

Katungi has vehemently denied the allegations. In an August 11 interview with New Vision, he claimed ignorance of the indictment, stating, “I am not aware of any such charges and have received no formal notification.” He urged respect for due process and presumption of innocence, framing the accusations as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Muhoozi distances PLU from scandal

PLU, often viewed as a vehicle for Gen Muhoozi’s political ambitions ahead of the 2026 elections, has distanced itself while advocating fairness. In a statement, the organization called on the U.S. to uphold due process, emphasizing Katungi’s contributions to diaspora affairs since his January 2023 appointment. PLU’s U.S. chapter echoed this, avoiding speculation but underscoring the group’s commitment to integrity.

Gen Muhoozi’s X post however, not only ousted Katungi but centralized foreign committee appointments under his sole authority: “From now on only the Chairman will appoint the foreign committees of our movement.”

This has fueled speculation of internal restructuring to shield PLU from fallout, especially as critics link it to President Yoweri Museveni’s succession plans.

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Supporters like @Ezekiel_Ruhinda praised the decision, calling Katungi “arrogant and selfish” and hailing it as a “reshuffle.” @Nathan_B_Reigns lauded Muhoozi’s “zero tolerance to corruption.”

However, opposition voices, such as @WiteArmy, escalated rhetoric, accusing PLU of operating as a “terrorist entity” and calling for U.S. sanctions on Muhoozi. Others, like @john_sanyu, expressed hope for Katungi’s exoneration while thanking Muhoozi for protecting PLU’s image.

The scandal raises broader concerns for Uganda-U.S. relations, given past extraditions in similar cases. Analysts suggest Muhoozi’s action is pragmatic damage control, averting accusations of harboring criminals amid PLU’s push for national development and diaspora engagement. Yet, it exposes potential vetting lapses in a group under scrutiny for dynastic ties.

As investigations unfold, Katungi’s fate could impact PLU’s credibility and Uganda’s international standing. Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments.