President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed the late Joseph Tamale Mirundi for amplifying the message of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the media.

Mr. Mirundi was a prominent political analyst and author who one time served as the Presidential Press Secretary. He died on 13th August, 2024.

“The NRM lost a good cadre and a strategic communicator; and I urge his children and grandchildren to carry on his good works,” President Museveni said.

The President made the remarks today in his message delivered by the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda during the memorial mass of the late Mirundi at St. Gyaviira Catholic Parish, Bunamwaya.

President Museveni also thanked the family and relatives of the late Mirundi for organising the commemorative event, to mark one year since their beloved one departed from this earth.

“This is an indication of your commitment to ensuring that the late Mirundi’s legacy and memory are preserved. I also want to thank the Church, for leading the memorial service; and all the friends and former colleagues of the late Tamale, who have remained close to his family, even in his death,”he said.

“By the time he died, the late Tamale had become a household name. He was hailed for his outspoken nature, especially whenever he appeared on radio and television talk shows.”

On his part, Haji Kirunda advised the children of the late Mirundi to stay united and also form a SACCO so that the government would support them as a family.

He also officially launched the construction of Mirundi Media Plaza which will take approximately Shs 1 billion. He also assured them of President Museveni’s support to ensure that the project becomes a success.

Additionally, Haji Kirunda pledged 300 bags of cement on behalf of the Kirunda family.

“H.E the President always recognized the late’s role that’s why he also supported him when he wanted to set up a printery,” said Haji Kirunda, further assuring the family members that President Museveni will visit and commiserate with them officially.

On the other hand, President Museveni contributed Shs30 million to help the family in organising the event.

Mr. Frank Gashumba, a political commentator and close friend to the late, said Mirundi was a good friend although sometimes they disagreed on principle.

He called on the children to be disciplined and protect the name of their late father.

Mr. Gashumba also pledged 100 bags of cement towards building Mirundi Media Plaza.

Mr. John Ssali Mirundi, the elder brother of the late Mirundi, thanked President Museveni for the support when his brother was sick up to the time of his demise.

He also called on the children of the late Mirundi to remain united and preserve their father’s legacy.

“As a family, we also managed to mend ties with the Buganda Kingdom which had some issues with the late Mirundi.”

On behalf of the late’s children, Ms. Teddy Nantongo thanked President Museveni for giving his father a chance to serve him under the State House.

Ms. Nantongo also unveiled a grand plan to build Mirundi Media Plaza in Mpambire, Masaka Road.

Fr. Francis Semuddu commended the family for organising the memorial mass and hailed the late as a great man who left an indelible mark.