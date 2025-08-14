By Juma Ssentongo

For anyone who has watched Uganda’s higher education landscape evolve over the past three decades, one name stands out as a transformative force: Professor Wasswa Balunywa. The founding Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Prof. Balunywa has spent over 25 years building an institution that has become synonymous with leadership, innovation, and academic excellence. His story is one of vision, perseverance, and a deep commitment to the nation’s future.

From Humble Beginnings to National Impact

When Prof. Balunywa assumed leadership of MUBS in the late 1990s, the institution was a small department with fewer than 150 students. Resources were scarce, infrastructure limited, and the path ahead uncertain. Yet, armed with determination and a clear vision, he embarked on a mission to transform MUBS into a world-class academic institution.

“He saw potential where others saw obstacles,” recalls Dr. Grace Nakiwala, a former colleague. “Prof. Balunywa believed that an institution is not just buildings and classrooms—it is the people, the ideas, and the opportunities it creates.”

Under his stewardship, MUBS grew exponentially. Today, it serves over 20,000 students, employs more than 1,500 staff, and boasts a robust array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programs. Alumni of MUBS now occupy leadership roles in government, corporate offices, and international organisations across Africa and beyond—a testament to the enduring impact of his leadership.

Innovating Education for Uganda’s Future

Prof. Balunywa’s vision has always extended beyond administration. He has long championed education reforms aimed at aligning Uganda’s schooling system with the needs of a modern economy. His proposals include:

Replacing the PLE and UCE exams with a Standard 1–12 system, focusing on continuous learning rather than high-stakes testing.

Integrating technology and vocational training at all levels, preparing students for employment, entrepreneurship, and industrial participation.

Prioritizing skill-building and innovation over rote memorization, cultivating creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking among learners.

At a 2024 graduation ceremony, he drew attention to a stark statistic: “Over 1.6 million students join primary school, but only 600,000 finish.” His advocacy focuses on keeping students in school, providing them with relevant skills, and equipping them to be self-sufficient contributors to society.

Recognition from the Highest Office

Prof. Balunywa’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has repeatedly recognized him as a national asset, highlighting MUBS under Balunywa’s leadership as a model of institutional transformation. In public addresses, the President has lauded Balunywa for producing generations of graduates who contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s economy and for pioneering reforms that resonate with Uganda Vision 2040.

“Prof. Balunywa has shown that with vision and integrity, public institutions can be engines of national development,” President Museveni said during a speech at a national education forum. “His work at MUBS is proof that investing in human capital is the surest path to prosperity.”

Voices of the Alumni

Alumni of MUBS speak passionately about his mentorship and influence.

Sarah Nakato, now CEO of a leading Ugandan enterprise, recalls: “Prof. Balunywa did not just teach us business principles. He taught us leadership, resilience, and the courage to innovate. He prepared us for life, not just exams.”

David Ochan, a senior government official, adds: “He invested in us as people. His guidance shaped my career path and instilled values that I carry into public service.”

These stories underscore the broader impact of his leadership—one that extends beyond academics to shaping the character and capabilities of Uganda’s next generation.

Regional and Global Influence

MUBS, under Prof. Balunywa, became a hub for regional integration in education. Students from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan flocked to the institution, attracted by its reputation for quality and innovation. International partnerships flourished, promoting collaborative research, student exchanges, and joint entrepreneurial initiatives. Balunywa’s influence extended beyond Uganda, positioning the country as a leader in East African higher education.

A Legacy of Vision, Integrity, and Patriotism

Even after stepping down as Principal, Prof. Balunywa continues to mentor young leaders, engage in policy advocacy, and contribute to national discourse on education reform. His dedication reflects a life-long commitment to nation-building.

“He is more than an academic administrator,” says Prof. Michael Okello, a fellow educationist. “He is a statesman of education. Uganda needs more leaders like him—people who see the long-term vision and act with integrity, even when the challenges are immense.”

As Uganda confronts the challenges of modernizing its education system, the ideas and leadership of Prof. Balunywa have never been more relevant. Policymakers, educators, and citizens must heed his vision: to move away from outdated practices, embrace skill-based learning, and create systems that equip students for real-world success.

Ignoring his insight would be a national loss. His legacy is not merely the institution he built but the thousands of lives he has shaped and the ideas he continues to champion. Uganda’s future depends on embracing bold, innovative thinkers like Prof. Balunywa—leaders who understand that education is not just about passing exams, but about preparing a nation to thrive.

Professor Wasswa Balunywa’s story is a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and integrity. He is, without question, an architect of modern education in Uganda. The country owes it to itself—and to its youth—to preserve, celebrate, and implement the ideas of this extraordinary leader. His life’s work is a blueprint for excellence, and his continued guidance remains one of Uganda’s most valuable national assets.