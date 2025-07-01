Writing from Nabilatuk Town Council in Nabilatuk District, located in the Karamoja subregion, I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Uganda, specifically the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development for the Financial Year (FY) 2025/26 Budget. As I reviewed the budget for FY 2025/26, I noted the approved figures totaling UGX 72.376TN (Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, 2025).

The question that a rises is, “Will Karamoja feel the money budgeted for the financial year 2025/26?” This question is particularly relevant at this time, as in May 2025, UBOS revealed that 74.2% of the Karimojong’s are living in poverty, a percentage significantly higher than the national average of 16.1% (UBOS, 2025).

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (SCBAG), citing the approved budget for the financial year 2025/26, shows that the budget strategy is anchored on five priority areas known as the ATMS (Agro-Industry Development, Tourism Development, Mineral-based Industrial Development, Sustainable Development of Petroleum Resources and Oil and Gas, as well as Science and Technology).

CSBAG argues that to boost household incomes and support micro-enterprise development in FY 2025/26, the Government has proposed significant budget allocations to key initiatives such as the Parish Development Model with an allocation of UGX 1.075 TN, Emyooga UGX 100bn, GROW UGX 231.33bn (CSBAG Press Statement June 8th, 2025).Based on the CSBAG press release and the National budget for FY 2025/2026, I agree with the government’s proposals that if PDM, Emyooga, and GROW projects are executed effectively in Karamoja with critical thinking and analysis, they can result in employment and higher household incomes.

In fact, it would be a greater shame for the budget controllers in Kampala if all the trillions allocated for the FY 2025/26 Uganda’s budget are spent and Karamoja remains in dire poverty. A study titled “A Critical Appraisal of Government Development Interventions in Karamoja” shows that the government has been planning for Karamoja, but the region remains the least developed in the country (Mwangu Alex, undated). Therefore, my appeal is that at least in this new financial year, the budget controllers should ensure that the people of Karamoja feel the money in the budget. This will help reduce poverty, which has unfortunately become a norm in the Karamoja sub region.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com