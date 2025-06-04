An emotional service at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s church left congregants deeply moved as the prominent Ugandan preacher opened his heart, expressing his longing to reconcile with his estranged wife, Teddy Bugingo, and their four children, while also praying for his current partner, Susan Makula, to conceive twins.

“I miss my family. I want my children back and to reconcile with Teddy,” Bugingo said, his voice heavy with emotion.

These poignant words referenced his widely publicized split with Teddy Bugingo, which continues to dominate Ugandan headlines. Bugingo parted ways with Teddy, the mother of his four children, and began cohabitating with his radio producer, Susan Makula, whom he has presented as his wife and co-pastor for the past seven years, sparking ongoing controversy.

During the heartfelt church service, Bugingo vulnerably shared his desires, naming his children one by one before God: Gift Kirabo Bugingo, Winnie Treasure Bugingo, Jennifer Blessed Bugingo, and Isaac Bugingo. He shared that he last saw his youngest child and only son, Isaac, when the boy was just three years old.

Known for his candid sermons, Bugingo often speaks openly about his personal life. Some Ugandans jokingly say, “If you want to know what Pastor Bugingo ate last night, just attend his church service.” Not this time, he addressed the reason behind his separation from Teddy, but in the past he addressed that her medical condition prevented intimacy in their marriage. Despite this, they had four children together, whom Bugingo now says he deeply misses.

In contrast, Bugingo and Susan Makula have not had children together in their seven years of cohabitation, though Makula has a child from a previous relationship. During the service, Bugingo revealed that Makula faces public scrutiny and insults for not bearing him a child. He reassured her of his love, stating, “I am well cared for and feel loved.” He added, “Some homes have children but lack happiness,” affirming his contentment with Makula.

In a heartfelt plea, Bugingo called on the congregation to pray for reconciliation with Teddy and his children, and for Makula to conceive twins, a hope for their shared future. The service, charged with raw emotion, left many reflecting on the complexities of the pastor’s personal journey and his aspirations for unity and growth.