President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today officially concluded his nationwide Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tours with a call to Ugandans to fight poverty by embracing wealth creation at household level.

President Museveni who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni and the First Daughter, Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni, made the appeal while addressing a public rally attended by thousands of Kampala residents at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The ceremony also marked the final day of the nationwide Presidential assessment tour on PDM and wealth creation in Kampala.

“I have been telling you about peace. The second thing is development, roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals. But when you return home in the evening, you still find the poverty you left there in the morning. That’s why I came to talk to you about wealth,” President Museveni informed Ugandans.

Launched in February 2022, the Parish Development Model is the government’s flagship approach to move 39% of Ugandans still outside the money economy into productive enterprise.

It operates at the parish level with each parish receiving shs100m annually , empowering communities through structured SACCOs and direct access to capital.

President Museveni explained that while development projects like paved roads benefit everyone, wealth must be personal, generated within homesteads.

“When Jesus was teaching people, He said: ‘Seek ye the Kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto you.’ I am also telling you to seek the wealth in homesteads, and all the others shall be added unto you,” he said.

President Museveni outlined three primary forms of wealth generation, one of them being; commercial Agriculture.

The President emphasized agriculture as the foundation for rural wealth.

“Whether you are a big farmer or a small one, if you have a small piece of land, you must have ekibaro, a calculation,” he said.

He screened a video of Mr. Joseph Ijaara, a former taxi conductor from Serere, who transformed his life through poultry farming on 2.5 acres. Today, he sells 310 trays of eggs per day, produces yoghurt and soap, and earns over shs 1 billion annually, with shs800m in profits.

President Museveni also lauded Mrs. Fausta Nalweyiso of Busega, who turned sh1m in PDM support into a successful piggery business.

He mentioned that the second type of wealth creation was through artisanship and manufacturing.

In urban areas, President Museveni highlighted artisans in Kawempe, Maganjo, and Makindye, engaging in metalwork, tailoring, carpentry, and welding.

He applauded the Kigo Carpentry Centre, which the government helped secure land for in Kigo. It now produces quality furniture previously imported from Dubai.

“These youth are doing wonders. What we used to import, they are now making here,” he said.

He also showcased the Presidential Zonal Industrial Hubs, which have trained and empowered thousands of youth with employable skills.

The President described services as the third form of wealth creation.

“You may not produce the goods, but by selling them in a shop or market, you are creating wealth,” President Museveni said.

He also acknowledged ICT as a fourth avenue of wealth creation for the youth, but emphasized focus on the first three pillars.

President Museveni underscored that jobs are created by wealth, not government payrolls.

“Government jobs are only 480,000. Factories alone have created 1.2 million jobs. Minister Fred Byamukama earns Shs 700 million annually from poultry, coffee, bananas, and dairy. And he employs 26 people,” he said.

The President also emphasized the link between wealth creation and employment, urging young people to seek opportunities in production.

President Museveni revealed that Kawempe Division’s 22 parishes had received shs100 million per year, totaling to about shs 7bn in three years. However, there are complaints among the residents that they have not received the money.

“Kawempe is not in Congo or Rwanda. It is here. I have directed Hajjat Madinah Nsereko and Faridah Nambi to investigate those homes. Let us find out what happened to that money, with the help of the Town Clerk, we must address this issue,” he added.

To address the unique needs of urban communities, President Museveni made several new commitments including ; Urban PDM funds to be increased to UGX 130 million per parish, Ghetto youth empowerment funding raised to shs 1bn per division.

He also highlighted a special support for sectors like Boda Bodas, car washers, market vendors, brick makers, and garage mechanics.

President Museveni however expressed disappointment that Emyooga funds were stolen in Kampala.

“In villages, Emyooga was at constituency level, but here in Kampala, we brought it down to the parish. The money was stolen. We’re going to investigate and ensure it is recovered, ”he said.

On the issue of water, the President unveiled plans to introduce prepaid stand taps, charging just shs 25 per jerrycan, compared to current rates of shs 200.

He also decried the high fees in government-aided schools.

“The other problem that we have noticed that is affecting the town people are the schools in government, the primary schools are 79 , with about 70,000 children charging between shs100,000 to shs150,000 that’s a lot of money , the secondary government schools are 23 and they charge at least shs1m , the private schools here are many , those one they can charge what they want , for me my issue is on the government .This is too high for the ghetto communities and many of them can’t afford these fees ,”he said.

He therefore pledged to address the issue with the Minister of Education and Cabinet, ensuring that children from poor families, especially in slum areas, study for free in public schools.

On health , President Museveni expressed concern that Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals, built to decongest Mulago, had been turned into referral hospitals by the Ministry of Health.

“Now, where will the people of those districts go? I want Kiruddu and Kawempe to be district hospitals, not referral hospitals. The ministry changed their status. We are going to reverse that,” he revealed.

He also announced plans to build new government hospitals in Rubaga, Nakawa and Kampala Central.

President Museveni also tackled the concern from Muslims about interest in PDM and Emyooga funds, which some believe contradict Islamic teaching.

“We are giving you shs 1m . After two years, you return shs 112,000 to the revolving fund so others can benefit. That’s not profit, it’s sustainability,” he said.

He highlighted that Imams are not salaried and cannot farm because they must remain near mosques for daily prayers.

“We are also going to look into that issue and make an arrangement for their support,” he noted.

On markets , President Museveni reminded Ugandans that producing goods is only part of the equation, markets are essential for sustaining wealth creation.

“Now, if we produce all those eggs, milk, maize, bananas, cement, and industrial products—where do we sell them?, The internal market is not enough,” he said.

He emphasized that a sustainable economy requires a wider regional market, one that goes beyond Uganda’s borders.

“That’s why we must push for the East African regional market and even the African continental market. We need to sell our surplus, and we also need to buy from others. That is prosperity.”

President Museveni warned that those who emphasize tribal and religious differences are standing in the way of Uganda’s progress.

“People who come and talk to you about tribes, religions, and so on, they are our enemies. They are enemies of progress,” he said.

President Museveni reaffirmed the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) ideological clarity on unity and economic integration.

He cited the failure of Latin American countries, which despite being rich in natural resources, failed to integrate and thus failed economically.

“Latin America is very rich in natural resources, but because they failed to unite, they failed to develop. We must not allow Africa to fail,” he noted.

“That is why the NRM talks of unity, unity of Uganda and unity of Africa. We need it not only for survival but also for our prosperity,” he said.

President Museveni concluded his address by urging citizens to elect NRM leaders who understand the government’s vision and can advocate for community needs.

“NRM is the party that feels for the poor. If you elect NRM MPs, they can demand boreholes, water points, schools. We forgot about boreholes for ten years because no one talked about them,” he said.

“Let each home enter the money economy. This is our revolution of peace, development, and wealth creation.”

On her part , the Vice President, H.E. Jessica Alupo commended the President for his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming the lives of Ugandans through nationwide efforts in job and wealth creation.

“Your Excellency, allow me to start by sincerely thanking you for creating time for this very important gathering, which marks the conclusion of your Presidential tours. These tours have inspired and encouraged PDM beneficiaries to work harder in order to join the money economy sustainably,” she said.

She also extended appreciation to the citizens across Uganda who warmly welcomed the President at every stop and embraced the core message of economic transformation.

“I thank the people of Uganda who received you warmly during your visits, and especially those who embraced the PDM and Emyooga initiatives. Their stories demonstrate real and successful examples of what government programs can achieve when implemented with commitment and vision,” she added.

The Vice President highlighted that beyond wealth creation, the President’s tours rekindled a sense of national unity and shared purpose among citizens.

“Your Excellency, you are still serving this country with unwavering devotion. The expectation and hope you continue to inspire, and the unity you have fostered across the country during these tours, is unprecedented. I urge all Ugandans to preserve that spirit of unity,” she said.

The Vice President further praised the enabling environment created by the NRM government, noting that Uganda is now a peaceful country from corner to corner, with enhanced infrastructure and access to education.

“Uganda is now peaceful across the country. The rural electrification program has boosted agricultural productivity, while UPE and USE have positively impacted the education of our children. These efforts lay the foundation for a more prosperous and inclusive society,” she noted.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda commended the performance of several PDM and Emyooga SACCOs across Kampala, noting that many have used the government funds responsibly and impacted their communities positively.

“Your Excellency, I had the honour of presenting to you various SACCO chairpersons , those who have utilized the funds well. These include PDM SACCOs, Emyooga SACCOs, and others who have ensured that the money reached the intended beneficiaries and was put to good use,” Hon. Kabanda said.

She further acknowledged the role played by technical officers, including town clerks, in supporting the implementation of these wealth creation initiatives across the city.

The event was also graced by distinguished guests including former Vice President, H.E. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, alongside Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and a cross-section of religious and cultural leaders, as well as other dignitaries from across the country.