KAMPALA – In the shadow of a landmark Industrial Court ruling last week, affirming the 2020 dismissal of longtime Chief Operations Officer Betsy Mugamba as “lawful and justified,” Sanyu FM emerges not as a relic of pandemic-era strife, but as a beacon of steady evolution. Five years after the salary-cut strike that gripped headlines and halted broadcasts, Uganda’s pioneering urban English station has not just survived—it’s flourished, blending timeless hits with digital savvy to reclaim its throne on 88.2 FM.

The turmoil of September 2020 was a low point. As COVID-19 ravaged ad revenues, owner Sudhir Ruparelia’s 25% pay slash sparked a staff walkout led by Mugamba, culminating in mass terminations to safeguard “essential broadcasting services” during lockdown. Yet, from those ashes, Sanyu rebuilt with agility. By late 2020, high-profile returns like radio legend Roger Mugisha after two decades away signaled renewal. Yvonne Koreta’s unveiling as a fresh voice in July that year further injected energy into the lineup. “We turned crisis into catalyst,” reflected the late station manager Rajiv Ruparelia—who tragically passed away in a car accident in May 2025—emphasizing a pivot to hybrid programming that fused on-air charisma with online reach.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Sanyu’s growth metrics paint a picture of quiet triumph. While granular audience ratings remain proprietary—GeoPoll surveys peg urban English listenership at a stable 10-12% in Kampala, up from pandemic dips—the station’s digital footprint tells a bolder story. Its X (formerly Twitter) following has surged 40% since 2021, with posts garnering thousands of engagements on music drops and live events. TikTok clips from drive-time shows, helmed by hosts like Deedan Muyira and Jaluo, rack up views in the tens of thousands, drawing Gen Z urbanites who stream via the Sanyu app. “Sanyu has effortlessly conquered the Kampala airwaves,” tweeted listener Innocent Kashobera in 2022, a sentiment echoed in recent polls where it ranks second in English-category interaction.

At the heart of Sanyu’s enduring appeal lies its masterful curation of soundscapes that pulse with the rhythm of urban Uganda. As the nation’s first private FM station since 1993, it has long been more than a broadcaster—it’s a cultural curator, dishing out a eclectic blend of R&B, hip-hop, reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeat that mirrors the city’s vibrant, multicultural vibe. This isn’t rote playlist rotation; it’s a deliberate sonic therapy, where tracks from global icons like Burna Boy seamlessly mingle with homegrown talents like Azawi, creating anthems that soundtrack everything from matatu rides to rooftop soirées. What truly sets Sanyu ticking is this unyielding commitment to “today’s best music,” as its tagline promises, backed by DJs who aren’t just spinners but vibe architects—scouts of the underground who elevate fresh drops before they hit the charts, fostering a sense of discovery that keeps listeners locked in for hours.

But Sanyu’s magic extends beyond the mic, thriving on the alchemy of community and conversation that transforms passive tuning into active participation. Interactive segments like caller-driven debates on *Sanyu Breakfast* or the heartfelt confessions of *Lunch Date* aren’t mere fillers; they’re forums where Kampala’s dreamers, hustlers, and heartbreakers air their truths, often sparking viral moments that blur the line between radio and real life. This loyalty—cemented by decades of promotions that turn fans into family, from giveaway galas to artist meet-and-greets—has earned Sanyu the crown of highest listener retention among English stations, per longstanding GeoPoll insights. It’s this relational heartbeat, where every shoutout feels personal and every contest a shared win, that propels Sanyu forward, proving that in an era of algorithms, human connection remains the ultimate frequency.

This ascent is anchored in strategic expansions. Post-2020, Sanyu doubled down on experiential programming, hosting marquee events that transcend radio waves. The 2025 Elgon Half Marathon launch, partnering with UNDP Uganda, spotlighted environmental conservation and gender equity, drawing 5,000 runners and amplifying Sanyu’s social impact. Earlier, the station sponsored the 14th Insurance Agents Awards in April, aligning with its theme of “resilient growth” and netting silver-tier visibility amid fintech surges. The Bakers’ Mentorship Conference in October 2025, at UMA Showgrounds, united 500 aspiring entrepreneurs, with Sanyu’s on-site broadcasts fostering “passion meets growth” dialogues.

Behind the scenes, internal accolades underscore momentum. In December 2024, producer Ssenyonjo Umaru was crowned Employee of the Year, a nod to the team’s grit. Shows like *Sanyu Lunch Date*—featuring trailblazers such as coffee mogul Jacklene Akampwera, whose 2021 startup now thrives—have become must-listens, blending inspiration with Afrobeats playlists. “These conversations aren’t just filler; they’re fuel for listeners chasing their own breakthroughs,” says host Kori, whose birthday bash with colleague Ivan in March drew fan floods of well-wishes.

Critics might argue Uganda’s radio sector faces headwinds—ad migration to podcasts and streaming eroded 20% of revenues industry-wide since 2020. Yet Sanyu’s urban niche has buffered it, with collaborations like the Fintech Africa Conference in October 2024 underscoring its role in economic dialogues. The recent court victory, per Justice Anthony Wabwire Musana, clears legal fog, freeing resources for innovation—like the Milege Acoustic Project launching this month at Makerere University, nurturing rising talents.

As Sanyu marks 32 years in 2025, its trajectory is one of measured mastery. From strike-scarred studios to sold-out sponsor spotlights, the station proves resilience isn’t rebound—it’s reinvention. In a fractured media landscape, Sanyu’s steady pulse reminds: the best music, like the best stories, endures.