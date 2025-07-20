The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has expressed great thanks to the residents of Budiope West constituency for their overwhelming support during the NRM primary elections for the direct members of parliament.

Minister Babalanda won the election with 80.2% of the garnered votes, 99,832, followed by Mutagaya Denis 10.3% with 12,940 votes, Kyoto Ibrahim 08.0% with 9,895 votes, Tibatesa George William 0.5% with 646 votes, Mbazira Fred 0.4% with 548 votes, and Mukisa Edward 0.3% with 472 votes.

Minister Babalanda was duly declared as the NRM flag bearer for Budiope West constituency by the NRM Registrar of Buyende district, Mr. Baliluno David, on 17th July 2025.

Minister cherished H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, all NRM Local leaders of Buyende District and the coordinators who took the lead in mobilisation.

The minister appealed to her voters to continue to support her in the forthcoming general election.

She also appealed to her opponents to join and support her in the forthcoming general election for the good of Budiope West, Buyende District and the entire Busoga.

“I call upon all my opponents to join me and work together for the betterment of Budiope West and Buyende district at large”.

The minister registered sincere condolences to her supporters who lost their dear ones during the exercise when her opponent’s vehicle, Denis Mutagaya, knocked them.