President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today held his second campaign rally in the Bugisu Sub-region at Bugobero High School, Bugobero Town Council in Manafwa District, where he presented the achievements and ongoing commitments of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government as outlined in the party’s manifesto.

Addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd, President Museveni said he had come together with NRM leaders to present the seven key contributions the movement has made to Uganda since 1986.

“I am here with the NRM leaders to present to you the NRM manifesto. This manifesto highlights seven major contributions the NRM has made to Uganda since 1986,” he said.

The President said the first contribution of the NRM was peace and stability, which he emphasized was not easy to achieve.

“That peace you hear people talking about was not easy to bring. We were able to achieve it because we rejected sectarian politics of tribes and religion. When we recruit people into the army, we don’t mind about tribe or religion. That is why we have been able to build strong national institutions like the army, police, and others,” he explained.

He said the second contribution of the NRM has been development, which has two main parts — economic infrastructure such as electricity, roads, and telecommunication, and social infrastructure such as schools and hospitals.

On education, the President noted that Manafwa District has 61 Government primary schools and 10 Government secondary schools, with ongoing efforts to ensure that every parish has at least one primary school and every sub-county has a secondary school.

“There are parishes without Government primary schools and sub-counties without Government secondary schools. The plan is to make sure all these areas are covered so that every child can easily access education,” he said.

The President said the Government is also constructing six (6) new Seed Secondary Schools in Manafwa District, which will reduce the number of sub-counties without Government secondary schools from 23 to 17 once completed.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting free education in Government schools, adding that the system was introduced in 1996 but has been frustrated by some head teachers who charge illegal fees.

“We started free education in 1996, but head teachers have been sabotaging it. That is why I introduced the skilling hubs to show that free education is possible. You have seen the testimonies — children who had dropped out of school now have skills in tailoring, bakery, and other trades and are doing well,” he noted.

On the health sector, the President said Manafwa District currently has two (2) Health Centre IVs and four (4) Health Centre IIIs, leaving 26 sub-counties without a government health facility.

“To address this, Government plans to upgrade Ikaali Health Centre II to Health Centre III and construct new Health Centre IIIs in several sub-counties and town councils including Masaka, Buwangani, Buyinza, Buwaya, Butta, Khabutoola, Bukoma, Sibanga, Nalondo, Bugobero, Nangalwe, Kimaluli, Buwagogo, Weswa, Butoto, Bukusu, Bunabutsale, Sisuni, Bunabwana, Makenya, Maefe, Butiru, Mayanza, Busukuya, and Bukhadala,” he said.

He added that ongoing projects include completion of staff houses at Bukewa HCIII and renovation of the Outpatient Department (OPD) at Ikaali HCII. The Government, he said, will continue with immunization programs, equip all Government health units, and construct more staff houses for health workers.

On water and sanitation, President Museveni revealed that Manafwa District now has 1,262 out of 1,309 villages with access to safe water, representing 96% coverage — one of the highest in the country.

“Only 47 villages remain without access to safe water. We have constructed new piped water systems in Bubwaya, Majali, Lwakhakha, Buyinza, Butiru, Bubutu, and Bumbo, providing safe water to tens of thousands of people,” the President said.

He added that additional boreholes have been drilled and rehabilitated, and several piped water projects are ongoing, including the Manafwa Town Council Water Supply System, which is already 76% complete.

The President also highlighted another contribution of the NRM as wealth creation, which he said must go hand-in-hand with development.

“You people here in Bugobero have a good tarmac road, but you do not sleep on tarmac,” he said.

“When you go home, the poverty you left in the morning is still there. This is why we say that talking about development alone without talking about wealth creation is not good. Wealth creation is through commercial agriculture using the four-acre model — even two acres can work if you do at least one of the seven activities in the model.”

He also clarified that jobs originate from wealth creation and not from government employment.

“There is another confusion people have — that jobs come from the government. Jobs come from commercial agriculture and industrialization,” he emphasized.

President Museveni said Manafwa will soon benefit from the establishment of the Manafwa Industrial Park, citing the availability of minerals such as vermiculite and iron ore which will support industrial growth and create jobs for the youth.

He concluded his speech by summarizing his message for the day: “My words for today are five — peace, development, wealth, jobs, and free education in Government schools.”

The NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (female), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, who also serves as Speaker of Parliament, thanked the President for the continued development in Manafwa District, including tarmac roads, water systems, and education programs.

The NRM Chairperson for Manafwa District, Mr. Wolimbwa Charles Peke hailed President Museveni for his visionary leadership and thanked him for supporting the Parish Development Model (PDM), which he said is transforming the lives of people in the district.

“Manafwa has fully embraced the PDM. Out of Shs.47.8 billion allocated, over 99% has already been disbursed to nearly 48,000 beneficiary households,” he reported, assuring the President of overwhelming support from the district.