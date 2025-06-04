There is but one thing of real value in this world; Truth. Politics built on lies can’t stand the test of time. To counteract one of Africa’s most intelligent presidents, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, you must be able to cultivate truth, justice and live without anger in the midst of building more trust in the public that you can be able to offer better.

Unfortunately, for Bobi Wine and his group, this is a myth. They treasure driving on lies to mislead the people, a naive characteristic of unjust and un serious men.

The factors below have helped to properly trim the wings of NUP, led by the inexperienced ghetto gladiator.

1. The emergency of Mpuga’s Democratic Front.

Martin Luther King, Jr said , “We must either learn to live together as brothers or we are all going to perish together as fools.” This properly describes the controversy between NUP and the Mpuga group.

Source: A Christmas Sermon. Sunday, December 24, 1967.The Democratic Front’s timing is spot on. It comes just months after a bruising public standoff between Mpuuga and the NUP over UGX 500 million, controversially awarded to him as a “service award” while he served as Leader of the Opposition. NUP called it corruption though it was constitutional and mismanaged the whole situation.

Bobi Wine’s actions against Mpuga has fulfilled the saying that ” a drunken fowl has not met a mad fox” The break away of the highly intelligent and elite group of Mpuga from NUP has resulted into a war of bitter words, accusations and counter accusations from either sides, thus losing the focus of taking on president Museveni and the NRM.

The eventual actions of NUP against the Mpuga group is like the chicken that fails to complain about the knife that killed it and twists it’s neck in the soup pot. This has led to the formation of a new political party which is undoubtedly a major blow to the Kavule based group.

Saying that Mpuga is toothless is like judging a fish by its inability to climb a tree. You will live the whole life not knowing that you’re a failure. This group boasts of a wealth of experience and knowledge. Mpuga commands a lot of respect from the Catholic Church and Buganda kingdom yet it’s a public secret that Mengo and Bobi Wine are entangled in fierce controversy of recent.

Lastly, Hon. Mpuga and Hon .Bwanika have definitely cut off the whole of greater Masaka from NUP. I predict the Democratic Front and NRM to sweep that region come 2026 elections.

2. The emergency of PFF party.

Given the impatience of the current generation, FDC and the Besigye group became unbearable.

It led to the new formation of PFF party which is a break away from FDC and whose interim president is Lord mayor Erias Lukwago alongside the likes of Hon. Semujju. It’s a public secret that it will definitely reduce NUP’s support mostly in central Buganda and the Muslim community.

They will get some MP’s in the heart of NUP support. NUP doesn’t demand anything from PFF but PFF is fishing from NUP’s ground. Therefore, NUP and FDC are in a situation similar to dear that only demands a debt from a lion when it’s incapacitated.

The Hon Nsereko factor.

The emergency of Hon.Nsereko, dubbed as the brain power with his EPU creates a scenario where a rich man gives oldest people in the village Cutlass to go to farm in order to cause hunger to the villagers. Those who wouldn’t go to the confused formations will seek refugee from Nsereko’s formation.

This is mostly a stumbling block to NUP’s dominance in Buganda. Nsereko commands a lot of respect from the Muslim community and the intellectuals. Trust me, he will break a big wing from NUP that believes in fronting their struggle through foot soldiers.

Re-strategy of NRM and Gen. Museveni

As usual, president Museveni and the NRM are like a fully blossomed eagle which does not fade They have been restrategizing on how to reclaim their lost support in the region and the strategies seem to be yielding.

He is wise enough not to hunt two rats at ago. The performance will definitely improve in the 2026 general elections. Gen. Museveni cannot give up on Buganda. He is like a mother hen that does not stop laying eggs just because the hawk has taken one or two of her chicks.

Given all the above, the dark ages of NUP still reign over in the country and the depth of persistence of their domination in Buganda seems to be mythical. Such dark ages have thick thick bars, chains and locks. It is locked in deep lies, evil acts, false propaganda, built on misorientation and misinformation.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, political analyst and Ass. RCC Jinja City.

Tel. 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com