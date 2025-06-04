The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has unveiled the arrangements to observe the National Heroes’ day celebrations.

While at Uganda media centre, the minister informed the general public that Lyantonde District was chosen to host this year’s Heroes’ Day celebrations under the theme: “The Legacy and ideals of our heroes: a memorable Inspiration”.

The minister also noted that Lyantonde was selected simply because it played a pivotal role in the 1981-1986 liberation struggle.

“Lyantonde was not only used as a transit route corridor for recruits, but also was a corridor where most young men and women bravely joined the bush war liberation struggle,” she said

She also noted that Lyantonde people supported the NRA/M struggle, owned it, and they have supported the NRM government 100 percent in all the previous general elections.

“Every election cycle, Lyantonde returns NRM with over 98%”

Minister Babalanda noted that 50 heroes will be appreciated with medals on that day, and H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will preside over the event as the chief guest.

The minister also noted that Heroes Day serves as a significant observance, allowing national citizens to reflect on the sacrifices of those who came before them.

The Minister urged all Ugandans to attend the National Day Celebrations in Lyantonde.

Hajjat Zamina Marole clarified the procedures for awarding the medals.